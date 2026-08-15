Haryana Tiranga Yatra Creates History with 2 Guinness World Records During Independence Day 2026

With India celebrating its 80th Independence Day in 2026, Haryana has contributed to the celebrations by creating history in two Guinness World Records through the grand Tiranga Yatra.

The event was attended by several thousand participants from throughout the state and involved a gigantic national flag of length of 5km. Organized in Palwal under the leadership of Gaurav Gautam.

The march broke the record and gained international recognition in two categories such as 'Longest Mass March With Flag' and 'Most People Holding National Flag ' and became one of the important celebrations of Independence Day of India in 2026.

The organizers of the historic occasion

The event was organized by Gaurav Gautam, who is the state minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment. Part of the vision of the country’s Har Ghar Tiranga mission. This rally was organized to inspire patriotism, communities to work in unison and honor the country’s freedom fighters before the 80th Anniversary of independence.