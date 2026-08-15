Haryana Tiranga Yatra Creates History with 2 Guinness World Records During Independence Day 2026
Independence Day 2026: Haryana created history as its Tiranga Yatra entered the Guinness World Records. Know how a 5-km-long Tiranga and thousands of participants helped achieve two world records.
With India celebrating its 80th Independence Day in 2026, Haryana has contributed to the celebrations by creating history in two Guinness World Records through the grand Tiranga Yatra.
The event was attended by several thousand participants from throughout the state and involved a gigantic national flag of length of 5km. Organized in Palwal under the leadership of Gaurav Gautam.
The march broke the record and gained international recognition in two categories such as 'Longest Mass March With Flag' and 'Most People Holding National Flag ' and became one of the important celebrations of Independence Day of India in 2026.
The organizers of the historic occasion
The event was organized by Gaurav Gautam, who is the state minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment. Part of the vision of the country’s Har Ghar Tiranga mission. This rally was organized to inspire patriotism, communities to work in unison and honor the country’s freedom fighters before the 80th Anniversary of independence.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Location
|
Palwal, Haryana
|
Date
|
August 13, 2026
|
Flag Specifications
|
5 Kilometers Long $\times$ 10 Feet Wide
|
Route Scope
|
Traversed 20 key points across Palwal spanning ~6.5 km
|
World Records Set
|
1. Longest Mass March With Flag
2. Most People Holding National Flag
|
Organizing Leader
|
Gaurav Gautam (Minister of Sports & Youth Empowerment)
How was the World Record set?
Preparation for the event required a lot of effort. The participants in the parade had to work together to hold the fabric of the banner, which was 5 km long and make sure it did not break or fall out.
-
Community Involvement: School children and youth clubs, people who fought in wars, women and many residents lined up to hold the big flag, which was carried through 20 different places in Palwal.
-
Public Celebration: A lot of people watched the event along the way and threw flowers and sang songs.
-
Official Recognition: Representatives of the Guinness Book of Records monitored the length of the flag and how many people participated in the event.
The unprecedented rally appeared to be a standout feature of Haryana's 2026 celebrations of Independence Day. There was much more to commemorate in this event than just the numbers and records achieved. Tt showed an impressive display of the people's spirit and the management.
The videos and pictures of the super-long 5 km flag making a journey across Palwal spread fast on social networks around the country.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com