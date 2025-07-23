Explainer: How Can a Supreme or High Court Judge be Removed from their Office? Steps of the Impeachment Process

Recently, Justice Yashwant Varma found himself at the centre of a notable parliamentary and legal debate.

The controversy stemmed from a large sum of partially burnt cash that was discovered at his official residence in Delhi on March 14, 2025, shortly after a fire in an outhouse. At that time, he was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

Due to this, the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna constituted a three-member in-house inquiry committee, led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Furthermore, with the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, an impeachment motion against Justice Varma has gained significant traction.

Over 200 Members of Parliament, including members from various political parties, have submitted notices to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking his removal.