How can you apply for a higher pension under the Employees Pension Scheme?

The last date to opt for a higher pension under the Employees Pension Scheme has been extended till 11th July. The employees who are interested in opting for a higher pension linked to the actual salaries they receive can easily log into the EPFO unified portal.

In case an individual wishes for a higher pension, the portal offers a link for the ‘pension on higher salary: the exercise of joint option’ for such member. The applicant will be needed to fill in basic details like Name, Universal Account Number, DOB, Aadhaar, and a mobile number that is linked with Aadhaar.

The applicant will then be required to upload the joint option from the employer, Once the joint option is validated, the member will be required to give details of the provident fund account of all the previous employments. The EPFO fills in some details of the member automatically. However, if a member wishes to provide more information about other places of employment, the member can fill in those details.

The member who wishes to opt for a higher pension under the Employees Pension Scheme will also be required to provide details of the latest PF statements. These statements would be for the year 2022-2023.

After the details are successfully submitted, an acknowledgment number is provided to the member. The EPFO officials will then process the applications. Next, demand letters will be raised to the members.

Till now, approximately 1,000 demand letters are known to have been issued by the EPFO.

ALSO READ: What is the "message pin duration" feature that WhatsApp may soon bring forward? How will it help?