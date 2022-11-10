Math puzzles are designed to test your ability to solve problems using logic and reasoning. Math puzzles are difficult, but they can also be fun. It is no doubt that they are useful as well.

There are many benefits to learning math puzzles. For example, they can help develop your logical thinking skills, improve your memory, and sharpen your mind.

This is why we are back with another math riddle to help improve the functioning of the logical part of your brain.

How Good Are Your Aptitude Skills? Test yourself With This Math Riddle.

Riddle Credit: Imran Sir Maths

Here you can see three identical squares with four numbers on each.

There is a hidden pattern that connects the four numbers with each other.

Can you find that pattern?

If you are good at math, you can solve this riddle easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the answer.

If you find this too easy, then we are turning this math riddle into a challenge for you.

You have to solve this in under 13 seconds.

And your time starts now.

Go! All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

You must have figured out the answer by now.

If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

In the first square, (2 x 4) + 5 = 13

In the second square, (3 x 4) + 6 = 18

Similarly, in the third square, (4 x 9) + 3

=> 36 + 3

=> 39

Hence, the missing number is 39.

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

