Math riddles are fun puzzles that challenge your brain. They are usually designed to test your knowledge of math concepts such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, and statistics.

Math riddles are great ways to practice math skills and improve your mental arithmetic.

This is why we are here with a math riddle on numbers.

If you are good at math, you can solve the questions easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the problems.

Math Riddle IQ Test: Can You Solve This Mini Sudoku?

Source: Reader’s Digest

What is the problem?

Enter numbers in each row and column to get the final sums. However, use only the digits 1 through 9, and only once each.

Set a timer to 13 seconds and try to find the answer within the allotted time.

Math Riddle IQ Test Answer

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

Source: Reader’s Digest

