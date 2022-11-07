If You Are Sharp With Numbers, Then Only You Can Solve This Math Riddle.

Math riddles are not everyone's cup of tea.

They are tough to figure out and require a certain level of knowledge and expertise in order to be solved. Even though math riddles are difficult, they can still be fun to solve.

This is why we are here with three riddles on percentages so that you can brainstorm and have fun in the process as well.

If you are good at math, you can solve the questions easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the problems.

All the best!

If You Are Sharp In Numbers Then Only You Can Solve This Math Riddle.

Credit: Reader’s Digest

What is the question?

Given that Archer A's overall score is 55 and that the 10 zones provide points in order of increasing value toward the center, how many points does Archer B earn?

Find this too easy?

Fine, let’s turn this into a challenge.

Set a timer to 10 seconds and try to find the answer within the allotted time.

Good luck!

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now. If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your calculations.

The outer zone is worth 1 point, then 2, 3, and so on. Calculating this way, we come to the conclusion that the center is worth 10 points.

Now, calculate the points earned by Archer B:

=> 5 + 8 + 8 + 9 = 30.

Therefore, Archer B earned 30 points.

If you enjoyed this math riddle, also try:

The Majority Has Failed To Solve This Viral Math Riddle On Eggs. Can You?

Prove You Are A Genius By Solving These Math Riddles.

Math Riddle: Help the Carrier to calculate the weight of the container in this problem story.

Math Riddle: The trickiest “How Many Triangles You See” Only Geniuses Can Solve.

This Chinese Math Riddle Is Only For Geniuses To Solve.