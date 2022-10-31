Math problems are everywhere. From simple addition to complex equations, they pop up in everyday life.

Some even require a calculator or computer to solve.

However, if you want to get ahead in life, you'll need to master basic math skills.

This is why we are here with a math riddle that can only be solved if you have a high IQ.

Are you ready for the challenge?

We believe you are. That is why you are here, aren’t you?

Let’s begin then.

Prove You Are A Genius By Solving These Math Riddles.

Solve the two riddles.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

It is quite tricky, isn’t it?

But, we believe in you. If someone can do this, it’s you.

Get ready. Your time starts now.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

Math Riddle #1

On every 7th day i.e. on day number 7, 14, 21, 28, .... 140, 147 Jeremy eats 50 pounds of rice.

Total number of 7th days = 150/7 = 21 ( he eats 50 pounds)

Hence, the normal days are = 150 - 21 = 129 ( he eats 50 pounds)

Thus, in 150 days, he will eat

= (129) x (60) + (21) x (50)

= 7740 + 1050

= 8790 pounds

Hence, Jeremy will eat 8790 pounds of rice in 150 days.

Math Riddle #2

Assuming that today is January 1, 2010, the day before yesterday would be December 30, 2009.

So, Grandpa Griffin was 96 on December 30, 2009. Today i.e. January 1, 2010, he is 97.

On December 31, 2010, he will be 98, and next year i.e. December 31, 2011, he will be 99. Hence, the date of birth is 31 December 1912.

congratulations to those who were able to solve these riddles right away.

We hope you enjoyed this math problem.

