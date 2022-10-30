Math Riddle: Consider Yourself Smart If You Can Find The Next Number In This Series

Math riddles are an excellent tool to test one’s intelligence. They can tell how smart a person is and how fast he or she thinks. Math riddles can also help keep the mind sharp and increase your intellectual capacity.

But above all, math riddles are ridiculously fun. They are basically a challenge, and most people nowadays don’t shy away from challenges.

Math problems can keep you invested in them for hours if they are intriguing enough. And time feels like it’s passing by, like a road trip with friends. That’s the whole concept of Einstein’s theory of relativity, by the way, if you’re wondering.

On that note, we bring you a fun yet super difficult math riddle to put your problem-solving skills and intelligence to the test. The answer is provided at the end. Also, there could be more than one way of solving math riddles.

Consider Yourself Smart If You Can Find The Next Number In This Series

So, grab a pen, some paper, and your wits, and get ready.

And remember, No Cheating!

Are you set?

Let’s get started then.

Below is a incomplete number series. You have to figure out the pattern and find the missing number.

Math Riddle

Answer

Well, that math riddle was fun, wasn’t it? Did you find the answer? If not, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many fail at figuring out this math riddle.

However, if you did come up with a solution, great! you can verify your answer below.

Solution:

There are three figures given, with 5 numbers in each of them. The number in the central circle is somehow derived from the other four.

In figure 1, the numbers are

6, 12, 17, 8 (moving horizontally from left to right)

The central circle reads 15.

In figure 2, the numbers are

11, 20, 7, 2 (moving horizontally from left to right)

The central circle reads 14.

Carefully observe the two sets of numbers. If you shuffle them around, add them together, divide them, or try to make a connection between prime or odd numbers, you get a null.

Also Try: Math Riddles: Can you solve this math riddle in 15 Seconds?

Also Try: Math Riddles: Can you find the missing number in this math puzzle? Check Your IQ

But if you pair them together and then perform the basic arithmetic operations, voila!, there’s your answer.

Pair the opposites, 6 & 8 and 17 & 12.

Add them together.

You get 14 and 29.

Subtract the smaller number from the bigger one.

So, 29 - 14 = 15.

Similarly, in figure two.

11 + 2 = 13

7 + 20 = 27

27 - 13 = 14

Hence, the answer for figure 3 is 5.

15 + 7 = 21

4 + 22 = 26

26 - 21 = 5.

That’s your answer.

Did you get it correct? If so, congrats and bravo! to you. You are officially declared smart. Those who failed or got the wrong answer: better luck next time. Stay tuned for more amazing math riddles.

In the meantime, do try the following math riddles to sharpen your mind.

Math Riddle: Can You Calculate The Money Left By Grandma?

Math Riddle IQ Test: Place Numbers From 1-9 So That Each Side Of The Triangle Sums Up To 17

Can You Solve This Viral Pyramid Math Riddle?