Math problems aren’t always easy to figure out. They require practice and experience to master, especially if you don’t have much time to spend learning.

These seemingly simple numbers and equations seem impossible at first glance, but they are really quite simple once you get the hang of them.

If you want to become a better problem solver, then you need to start practicing now. This is why we are here with a math riddle to give you a headstart with your practice.

This math riddle is extremely functional for all ages, whether you are a student preparing for exams or a working adult.

Let’s start!

Can You Solve This Viral Pyramid Math Riddle?

This pyramid riddle has gone viral and stumped the internet. People have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out the answers.

In this riddle, you have to find out the value of x and y.

Good luck!

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now. Still, we are going to reveal the answers so you can cross-check your answers.

19+7= 26/2= 13

7+15 = 22/2= 11

15+3= 18/2= 9

Similarly, 13+11= 24/2= 12

Hence, the value of x is 12.

Substituting the value of x to determine the value of y:

12+10= 22/2= 11

Hence, the value of y is 11.

We hope you had fun solving this math riddle with us.

