These math riddles will help you get your calculations right! Check out these math riddles with answers!

Math has always been cursed by many students. The theories, formulas, and concepts are too complex to understand for many. Rote learning does not work with math. Study a chapter in the English language, or study a lesson in geography or biography, and your memory may help you in your exams. But math demands practice. Every question in math is different from the other, and thus, different complex formulas may be used for every question.

And oh, the calculations are super tough to handle!

But hey, there is always a silver lining! If math comes with so many problems, it also excites one in the form of riddles. That is where we help you out!







Check out these interesting math riddles. No worries, we have also mentioned the answers at the end!

Math Riddle 1:

Arrange the numbers 1 to 15 in order so that each pair of neighbors adds up to a square number (for example 11+5=16).









Math Riddle 2:

Emma has just had four puppies, but her sister Ava has had five. However it’s not the litter size that their owners care about, it’s the premium that they get for female puppies. What’s the chance that Ava has had more female puppies than Emma?

Math Riddle 3:



Using only addition, add eight 8s to get the number 1,000.

Math Riddle 4:

In reply to an inquiry about the animals on his farm, the farmer says: “I only ever keep sheep, goats, and horses. In fact, at the moment they are all sheep bar three, all goats bar four, and all horses bar five.” How many does he have of each animal?

Math Riddle 5:

I add six to eleven and get five. How is this correct?

ANSWER:

Math Riddle 1:

Arrange the numbers 1 to 15 in order so that each pair of neighbors adds up to a square number (for example 11+5=16).

Answer: 9, 7, 2, 14, 11, 5, 4, 12, 13, 3, 6, 10, 15, 1, 8 or the reverse.











Math Riddle 2:

Emma has just had four puppies, but her sister Ava has had five. However it’s not the litter size that their owners care about, it’s the premium that they get for female puppies. What’s the chance that Ava has had more female puppies than Emma?

Answer: 50 percent

Explanation:

Emma either has more female puppies than Emma or she has more male puppies. (Ava can't have more female puppies and more male puppies like Emma.) Since males/females are equally likely, the chance of more females must be 50%.







Math Riddle 3:

Using only addition, add eight 8s to get the number 1,000.

Answer: 888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000. This is the kind of number riddle you can work out with times tables, or by simple logic. First, get as close to 1,000 as you can (888).

Math Riddle 4:

In reply to an inquiry about the animals on his farm, the farmer says: “I only ever keep sheep, goats, and horses. In fact, at the moment they are all sheep bar three, all goats bar four, and all horses bar five.” How many does he have of each animal?

Answer:

The farmer has 3 sheep, 2 goats, and 1 horse. Take sheep: we know that three animals are goats and horses, so we suppose there are two goats and one horse. Checking this hypothesis gives us three sheep, which works out because there are four non-goats: three sheep, and one horse!

Math Riddle 5:

I add six to eleven and get five. How is this correct?

Answer:

When it is 11 a.m., adding six hours makes it 5 p.m.







Math can be fun, right? Hope you had great fun solving the math riddles.







