Math problems aren’t always easy to figure out. They require practice and experience to master, especially if you don’t have much time to spend learning.

These seemingly simple numbers and equations seem impossible at first glance, but they are really quite simple once you get the hang of them.

If you want to become a better problem solver, then you need to start practicing now. This is why we are here with three math riddles to give you a headstart with your practice.

These math riddles are extremely functional for all ages, whether you are a student preparing for exams or a working adult.

Let’s start!

These Math Riddles Will Make You Want To Go Back To School.

There are three riddles presented to you.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

All the best with the riddles.

We are confident in your skills.

You can do this!

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now.

Still, we are going to reveal the answers so you can cross-check your answers.

Math Riddle #1

Let the number of sacs carried by Tom be T and Jerry be J.

Then, T + 1 = 2 * (J-1)

T + 1 = 2J - 2

T = 2J - 3

Also,

T - 1 = J + 1

T = J + 2

Now, comparing both equations,

2J - 3 = J + 2

J = 5

Substitute the value of J=5 in any of the above equations.

T=7

Hence, Jerry was carrying 5 sacks and Tom was carrying 7 sacks.

Math Riddle #2

Let Raymond's present age be x years.

Hence, Harry's present age will be (4x + 3) years.

After 5 years,

Raymond's age = x + 5 years and

Harry's age = 4x+ 8 years.

Also, after 5 years Harry's age will be one year more than thrice Raymond’s age.

(4x + 8) = 3 * (x + 5) + 1

4x + 8 = 3x + 16

x = 8

Substituting the value of x in the first equation.

4(8)+3= 32+3= 35

Therefore, Harry's present age is 35 years.

Math Riddle #3

Let the number of employees be 7x and managers be 3x.

Hence, the total workforce taking lunch in the canteen

= (7x) (70/100) + (3x) (30/100)

= 49(x/10) + 9(x/10)

= 58(x/10)

Total workforce = 7x+ 3x = 10x

Hence, the percentage of the workforce taking lunch in the canteen:

= [(58x/10) x 100] / 10x

= 58 %

We hope that you had fun with this math riddle.

Also try | These math riddles will help you get your calculations right! Check out these math riddles with answers!

These Basic Math Riddles Will Make You Scratch Your Head.

These math riddles on LCM and HCM will make you doubt your IQ!