Math riddles are not for everyone. They need a great deal of critical and analytical thinking and are difficult, intriguing, and thought-provoking. They might first seem difficult, but once you figure them out, the satisfaction is unequaled. Math puzzles are available to individuals of all ages, kids and adults alike.

These easy math riddles will put your logical thinking and basic arithmetic skills to the test.

Are you ready to solve them?

These Basic Math Riddles Will Make You Scratch Your Head.

There are five riddles presented to you. Can you solve each of them?

Riddle #1

Riddle #2

Riddle #3

Riddle #4

Riddle #5

Find this too easy?

Fine, let’s turn this into a challenge.

Set a timer to 08 seconds and try to find the answer within the allotted time.

Good luck!

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answer by now.

If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your answer.

Riddle #1

The answer is 20. Tom will have to paint the number 8 20 times.

(8, 18, 28, 38, 48, 58, 68, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 98).

Riddle #2

The answer is 11 cartons.

As, 4x10= 40 boxes

7x8 = 56 boxes

40+56= 96 boxes

Hence, 11 cartons.

Riddle #3

The number is 141.

The second digit of the number 4 is four times bigger than the third digit. (4=1x4)

The first digit 1 is three less than the second digit 4 (1=4-3)

Riddle #4

The answer is zero (0). As 0 x any number is always 0.

Riddle #5

Let the number be x.

So according to the question, {(x+x) x 4}/8 = x

=> (2x x 4)/8 = x

=> 8x/8= x

=> x=x

Hence, the number could be any number, as the above equation holds true in all cases.

