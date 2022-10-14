These math riddles on LCM and HCM will make you doubt your IQ!

Nod your head in a yes in case you were the type who did not like LCM and HCF in school. Nod your head again if you never or just rarely got correct answers in calculating LCM and HCF.

Well, whatever the case in school, today we bring some interesting math riddles on the same topic. The twist here is that, unlike the situation in school, you do not have any pressure to score well right now. Just bring out the student in you and begin solving the spicy riddles with the intent to learn something new.

And what happens when students fear less? They understand better!

Let’s get started!

Math Riddle 1:

Can you tell the lowest integer that is divisible by each integer ranging from 1 to 7 (inclusive)?













Math Riddle 2:

In a school, six bells are installed. All of them commence tolling together at intervals of 2, 4, 5, 8, 10, and 12 seconds respectively. Can you find out how many times they toll together in thirty minutes?













Math Riddle 3:

In a school, four bells ring at an interval of 4, 8, 6, and 10 minutes. They all toll together when the clock strikes 2:00 am.

What must be the time on the clock when they toll together again?







Math Riddle 4:

There is a 4-digit number that may comprise 6, 2, 7, and 5 digits. Please take note that none of the numbers are repeated. Can you find out the possible number of combinations that are divisible by 36?







Math Riddle 5:

What is the largest number which is a factor of 1080 and 729?







Math Riddle 6:

How many prime numbers that lie between one and hundred are factors of 7150?





Attempting to answer these math riddles on dice is like rolling your dice!





ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Can you tell the lowest integer that is divisible by each integer ranging from 1 to 7 (inclusive)?

Answer: 420

Explanation:

L.C.M of (1,2,3,4,5,6,7)=2*2*3*5*7=420









Math Riddle 2:

In a school, six bells are installed. All of them commence tolling together at intervals of 2, 4, 5, 8, 10, and 12 seconds respectively. Can you find out how many times they toll together in thirty minutes?

Answer: 16 times

Explanation:

Calculate the LCM of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 seconds.

The answer will be 120 seconds.

Therefore at 2 minutes, it rings once.

This means that the bells will ring 15 times in 30 minutes.

However, that will be a wrong answer as the bells will also ring together in the 0th second.

This means the bells toll together 15 + 1 = 16 times.









Math Riddle 3:

In a school, four bells ring at an interval of 4, 8, 6, and 10 minutes. They all toll together when the clock strikes 2:00 am.

What must be the time on the clock when they toll together again?







Answer: 4 am.

Explanation:

For the answer, you have to calculate the LCM of 4, 8, 6, and 10 which is 120 min or 2 hours.

Therefore the bells will toll again when the clock strikes 2 am + 2 = 4 am.







Math Riddle 4:

There is a 4-digit number that may comprise 6, 2, 7, and 5 digits. Please take note that none of the numbers are repeated. Can you find out the possible number of combinations that are divisible by 36?

Answer:

There is no possible combination that is divisible by 36 that can be framed using the digits 6, 2, 7, and 5.

For a number to be divisible by 36, it must be divisible by 2, 3, 4, 6, and 9.

Now the sum of the given digits = 6 + 2 + 7 + 5 = 20 which is not divisible by 3. Thus there can be no combination that is divisible by 3.

In such a case, there can be no combination that is divisible by 36.







Math Riddle 5:

What is the largest number which is a factor of 1080 and 729?

Answer:27

Explanation:

In this question, we have to find out the highest common factor

While dividing 108byth 729, the remainder is 351

While dividing 729 by 351, the remainder is 27

While dividing 35byth 27, the remainder is 0.

Thus the required number is 27.

Math Riddle 6:

How many prime numbers that lie between one and hundred are factors of 7150?

Answer: 7150 = 2*5*5*11*13

Therefore only four distinct numbers are present that are below 100.







How many did you get correct?

