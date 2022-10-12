Attempting to answer these math riddles on dice is like rolling your dice!

Here are some exciting math riddles on dice. Try solving them if you can.
Math riddles with answers!
Math riddles with answers!

Math Riddle 1:

 

Two coins are tossed, finding the probability that two heads are obtained. Note: Each coin has two possible outcomes H (heads) and T (Tails).

Math Riddle 2:

 

A die is rolled and a coin is tossed, find the probability that the die shows an odd number and the coin shows a head.

Math Riddle 3:

 

A die is rolled, find the probability that an even number is obtained. 

 

ANSWERS:

 

Answer:

 

The sample space S is given by.

S = {(H,T),(H,H),(T,H),(T,T)}

 

Let E be the event "two heads are obtained".

E = {(H,H)}

 

We use the formula of classical probability.

P(E) = n(E) / n(S) = 1 / 4

 

Answer:

Let H be the head and T be the tail of the coin. The sample space S of the experiment described in question 5 is as follows

S = { (1,H),(2,H),(3,H),(4,H),(5,H),(6,H)

(1,T),(2,T),(3,T),(4,T),(5,T),(6,T)}

 

Let E be the event "the die shows an odd number and the coin shows a head". Event E may be described as follows

E={(1,H),(3,H),(5,H)}

 

The probability P(E) is given by

P(E) = n(E) / n(S) = 3 / 12 = 1 / 4



Math Riddle 3:

A die is rolled, find the probability that an even number is obtained. 

 

Answer:

Let us first write the sample space S of the experiment.

S = {1,2,3,4,5,6}

 

Let E be the event "an even number is obtained" and write it down.

E = {2,4,6}

 

We now use the formula of classical probability.

P(E) = n(E) / n(S) = 3 / 6 = 1 / 2

 
