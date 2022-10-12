Attempting to answer these math riddles on dice is like rolling your dice!

Have you ever played with dice? Well, of course, you have! You spent a great deal of your time in your childhood playing dice. You must have played “Shut the box” in your childhood. The “Liar’s Dice” is also a fun game. And oh, how can you forget the famous “Bunco”?

Try these fun math riddles based on dice!







Math Riddle 1:

Two coins are tossed, finding the probability that two heads are obtained. Note: Each coin has two possible outcomes H (heads) and T (Tails).

Math Riddle 2:

A die is rolled and a coin is tossed, find the probability that the die shows an odd number and the coin shows a head.

Math Riddle 3:

A die is rolled, find the probability that an even number is obtained.

ANSWERS:

Answer:

The sample space S is given by.

S = {(H,T),(H,H),(T,H),(T,T)}

Let E be the event "two heads are obtained".

E = {(H,H)}

We use the formula of classical probability.

P(E) = n(E) / n(S) = 1 / 4

Answer:

Let H be the head and T be the tail of the coin. The sample space S of the experiment described in question 5 is as follows

S = { (1,H),(2,H),(3,H),(4,H),(5,H),(6,H)

(1,T),(2,T),(3,T),(4,T),(5,T),(6,T)}

Let E be the event "the die shows an odd number and the coin shows a head". Event E may be described as follows

E={(1,H),(3,H),(5,H)}

The probability P(E) is given by

P(E) = n(E) / n(S) = 3 / 12 = 1 / 4







Answer:

Let us first write the sample space S of the experiment.

S = {1,2,3,4,5,6}

Let E be the event "an even number is obtained" and write it down.

E = {2,4,6}

We now use the formula of classical probability.

P(E) = n(E) / n(S) = 3 / 6 = 1 / 2