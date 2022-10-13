Ewww! Where did the ant come near the delicious pizza? Find the hidden ant in this optical illusion image

Sam is on a diet. As an overweight teenager, he is eager to shed those extra fats off his body and get that perfect physique he has been manifesting for a long, but all his eagerness goes in vain with a single glance at the sizzling pizza.

And oh, who on earth can control his temptation when the cheese-filled, beautifully topped, sizzling hot pizza asks the tongue to drool in its first visual? That is the power of pizza! One may resist even the most distracting things in the world but a pizza, oh, it has a very delicate, soft spot in everyone's hearts.

Coming back to the story of Sam, the teenager wants to lose weight for his high school prom party, and no one can deny the importance of looking one's best at this party. After all, it's the prom party of high school, when one gets a chance to cherish beautiful moments, capture fantastic pictures, and make the first moves towards high school romances. Wink!

Sam is all set for the party. He ordered the right suit, bought a new grooming kit, got just the right haircut, and got his favorite perfume as a gift from his parents. Everything had been pitch perfect, except Sam's huge belly.

Disappointed Sam locked himself in his room, only to come back after three hours with immense fuel to get in shape.

He joined the best gym in his locality, walked or cycled to the gym every day for the next 3 months, and undertook vigorous exercise just to get in the fancy suit he ordered for himself.

And oh, quitting his delicious yet unhealthy diet was the hardest. He could quit the milkshake, quitting his favorite ice creams was also easy, but the pizza had always been his first look.

Pizzas are designed to melt even the hardest of hearts. Take a pizza to a workplace and you'll find soldiers from both sides enjoying it with soft drinks.

That is the power of a tempting pizza. But hey, Sam was strong enough to not touch the pizza for 3 long months. Only Sam knew how he controlled his temptations. He would cry in the washroom when all his family members enjoyed his favorite pizza flavor except him.

Finally, unlike most of us, God was kind to Sam, and he managed to lose the extra kilos before his prom party.







The Prom Party Day!!!!

The prom day is here and he is feeling out of the world. Many students complimented his fit physique. He clicked hundreds of pictures, and danced till the music stopped.

It's dinner time and somebody brought pizza to the table.

Should he eat it? Should he break his streak of not eating pizza for three months?

Well, Of Course, YES!!

The delicious pizza is waiting to get eaten by his long-lost friend, Sam!

Did we tell you this is the last pizza for tonight?

"Ewww, who put an ant near the pizza!", someone said from behind.

Luckily, Sam did not hear this!

Find the hidden ant in just 5 seconds before Sam takes the first bite!





Image Source: The Quiz Central











Come on, find the ant fast!







Here it is!



Image Source: The Quiz Central















Thank God it didn't touch the pizza!

Go on Sam, enjoy your feast!

