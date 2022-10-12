The flowers are pretty, the bird is prettier! Can't find the bird in this optical illusion image?

Mr. Daniel is a busy man. He rarely finds time to take a breath.

He wakes up at 5, goes for a short run, has his breakfast, hugs his wife, and rushes for work.







After spending 8 hours of rigorous work at the office, he goes to his regular meetings and drives back home.

Once at home, he has his dinner, kisses his two young children a goodnight kiss, and goes to sleep, to wake up again the next morning to follow the same routine.







Mr. Daniel continues to follow this rush throughout the year.







The aim was to impress his boss, but in an attempt to do so, he was losing touch with his family.







His wife got in the habit of waiting for him for hours.







His two little sons, Henry and Leo, too did not like to see their friends playing cricket with their fathers, while the two brothers always saw their dad working hard.

One fine day, Joseph, a wise friend of Daniel, gave him unsolicited advice.

While Daniel first frowned upon the advice, he later realized he needed it.

Joseph advised Daniel to spend some beautiful time with his family and take a short break.

Daniel, a stubborn man, ignored the advice for a few days but later paid a keen glance to where his life was going. That is when he realized that he needed to spend some good time with his wife and boys.







Mr. Daniel is stubborn, but he is also a quick decision-maker. He took a 5-day leave from work and took his family on a short trip.







He went paragliding, bungee jumping, skydiving, and many other adventurous activities that he was keen to do and his wife was scared to be a part of. Next, he went to taste the best ice cream in the city with the boys. In the end, he landed in an area near the countryside to catch the beautiful sunrise.

The flowers looked exotic. The sunrise filled a sense of freshness in the body. The mountains depicted the tired body, rigid and firm, seeking nourishment from the sun.







Hey, is there any sunset without a chirruping bird?







Koo-ooo!!!! Koo-ooo!!!

Koo-ooh!!!

Hey, did you hear the bird sing?

But where are the birds hiding? Is it hiding behind the mountains? Or is it giggling behind the flowers?

Help Mr. Daniel and his sons spot the chirruping bird and click a beautiful photograph of the creature!







Find the chirruping bird!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)













Oh, here is the bird!!!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)

Hey, we found the bird! A beautiful picture of the bird has made Mr. Daniel's short vacation worthwhile.

Check your child's attention to detail with this brain teaser!