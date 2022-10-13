Brain Teaser: If you answer any 3 of these questions right, you are a genius!

Brain teasers are meant to screw our brains sometimes, yet we choose them, for their quality to add some excitement to our lives.

Question 1:

What has to be broken before you can use it?

Question 2:

What month of the year has 28 days?

Question 3:

What question can you never answer yes to?

Question 4:

There’s a one-story house in which everything is yellow. Yellow walls, yellow doors, yellow furniture. What color are the stairs?

Question 5:

I have branches, but no fruit, trunk, or leaves. What am I?







ANSWERS:

Question 1:

What has to be broken before you can use it?

Answer: An egg!







Question 2:

What month of the year has 28 days?

Answer: All months!







Question 3:

What question can you never answer yes to?







Answer: Are you asleep?







Question 4:

There’s a one-story house in which everything is yellow. Yellow walls, yellow doors, yellow furniture. What color are the stairs?

Answer: There are no stairs. It's a one-story house!







Question 5:

I have branches, but no fruit, trunk, or leaves. What am I?

Answer: A bank!







