Math Riddle: The trickiest “How Many Triangles You See” Only Geniuses Can Solve .

Source: Tatiana Ayazo, Reader’s Digest

The image first appears to be a straightforward illustration with various triangles. However, people are unable to find the correct answer on their first try.

Here is a hint for you: The secret is to combine several smaller triangles to create a larger triangle.

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

Have you come up with an answer?

Congratulations, you're in the majority if you completed the math and the result you came up with was 24.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but 24 is the wrong answer. There are 25 triangles in the image.

The "A" in the artist's signature in the top right corner contains the 25th triangle.

Hence, there are 25 triangles in this tricky math riddle.

