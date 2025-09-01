IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Important Passes in India

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 1, 2025, 16:13 IST

India’s mountain passes, from Zoji La to Nathu La, have shaped its culture, economy, and connectivity for centuries. Serving as trade routes, cultural gateways, and strategic links, these passes not only connect diverse regions but also foster the exchange of traditions, ideas, and commerce, enriching India’s historical and geographical identity.

Important Passes in India
Important Passes in India

India is a vast and diverse terrain and is the home to several mountain passes that shaped the Indian culture, its geographical extent and its connectivity. These natural passes act as natural gateways which are towering like the Himalayas and Western Ghat, and these passes have served for long served for a crucial trade. travel and also for invasion.
These passes not only hold cultural importance, but also are economically significant, also they link with other regions and they are fostering the exchange of ideas and traditions for India's culture.

Mountain Passes are often found just above the source of a river, constituting a drainage divide. A pass may be very short, consisting of steep slopes to the top of the pass, or maybe a valley many kilometers long, whose highest point might only be identifiable by surveying.

Some of the most important passes in the country are Zoji La (Pass), Banihal Pass, Shipki La (Pass), Bara-Lacha Pass, Rohtang Pass, Mana Pass, Niti Pass, Nathu La (Pass), Jalap La (Pass).

Top 10 Highest Peaks of India

Important Passes in India

Zoji La (Pass)-It is in the Zaskar range of Jammu & Kashmir. The road route from Srinagar to Leh goes through this pass. It has been created by the Indus River.

Banihal Pass-Banihal Pass is a mountain pass across the Pir Panjal Range at a maximum elevation of 2,832 m. It connects the Kashmir Valley in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to the outer Himalayas and the plains to the south. In the Kashmiri language, "Banihāl" means blizzard.

Shipki La (Pass)-Shipki La is a mountain pass and border post with a dozen buildings of significant size on the India-China border. The river Sutlej enters India near this pass. 

Bara-Lacha Pass- Bara-lacha la also known as Bara-lacha Pass,  is a high mountain pass in the Zanskar range, connecting Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh to Leh district in Ladakh, situated along the Leh–Manali Highway.

Rohtang Pass-It is a high mountain pass on the eastern end of the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas around 51 km from Manali. It connects the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys of Himachal Pradesh, India.

Mana Pass-The pass is one of the highest vehicle-accessible passes in the world, containing a road constructed in the 2005-2010 period for the Indian military by the Border Roads Organisation. Mana Pass is the last point between India and China Border.

Niti Pass-The Niti Pass located at 5800 meters connects India with Tibet. The pass is located in Uttarakhand. 

Nathu La (Pass)-Nathu La is a mountain pass in the Himalayas in East Sikkim district. It connects the Indian state of Sikkim with China's Tibet Autonomous Region.  Nathu means "listening ears" and La means "pass" in Tibetan.

Jalep La (Pass)-Jelep La or Jelep Pass, elevation 4,267 m or 13,999 ft, is a high mountain pass between East Sikkim District, Sikkim, India and Tibet Autonomous Region, China. It is on a route that connects Lhasa to India.

Mountain Passes in India

Name

State

Height (ft)

Between/ Separating

Asirgarh

Madhya Pradesh

    

Auden's Col

Uttarakhand

17,552

  

Banihal Pass

Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu, Kashmir)

9,291

Jammu & Kashmir

Bara-lacha-la

Himachal Pradesh

16,400

  

Bomdila

Arunachal Pradesh

    

Changla Pass

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

17,585

Leh & Changthang

Chanshal Pass

Himachal Pradesh

14,830

  

Dehra Compass

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

    

Debsa Pass

Himachal Pradesh

17,520

  

Diphu Pass

Arunachal Pradesh

4,587

  

Dongkhala

Sikkim

12,000

  

Dhumdhar Kandi Pass

Uttarakhand

    

Fotu La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

13,451

  

Goecha La

Sikkim

16,207

  

Haldighati Pass

Rajasthan

    

Indrahar Pass

Himachal Pradesh

14,473

  

Jelep La

Sikkim

14,300

  

Khardung La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

17,582

Leh & Nubra

Kongka Pass

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

16,965

Ladakh & Aksai Chin

Lanak Pass

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

17,933

Ladakh & Tibet

Kunzum Pass

Himachal Pradesh (Lahaul and Spiti)

14,931

Lahaul & Spiti

Karakoram Pass

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

  

Ladakh & Xinjiang

Lipulekh Pass

Uttarakhand

17,500

  

Lungalacha La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

16,600

  

Lamkhaga Pass

Himachal Pradesh

17,336

  

Marsimik La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

18,314

  

Mayali Pass

Uttarakhand

16,371

  

Nama Pass

Uttarakhand

18,399

  

Namika La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

12,139

  

Nathu La

Sikkim

14,140

Sikkim & Tibet

Palakkad Gap

Kerala

750

Kerala & Tamil Nadu

Thamarassery Pass

Wayanad Kerala

1,700

Malabar & Mysore

Shenkottai pass

Kollam Kerala

690

Travancore & Tamil Nadu

Pensi La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

    

Rezang La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

    

Rohtang Pass

Himachal Pradesh

13,051

Manali & Lahaul

Sasser la

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

17,753

Nubra & Siachen Glacier

Sela Pass

Arunachal Pradesh

14,000

  

Shipki La

Himachal Pradesh

    

Sia La

Jammu and Kashmir (Siachen Glacier)

18,337

  

Shingo La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

    

Spangur Gap

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

    

Gyong La

Jammu and Kashmir (Siachen Glacier)

18,655

  

Bilafond La

Jammu and Kashmir (Siachen Glacier)

17,881

  

Sin La

Uttarakhand

    

Tanglang La

Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh)

17,583

  

Traill's Pass

Uttarakhand

17,100

  

Zojila Pass

Jammu and Kashmir  (Kashmir, Ladakh)

12,400

Kashmir & Ladakh

10 Oldest Trees in the World

 

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • +

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News