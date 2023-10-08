Indian Air Force Day 2023: Quotes, Images, Wishes for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Status and Stories

Indian Air Force Day 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) Day is celebrated on 8 October annually. It is dedicated to the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932. The 91st anniversary of Indian Airforce Day this year is centred around the theme "IAF - Airpower Beyond Boundaries." IAF 2023 theme will focus on celebrating the glorious contribution of the force in the post-independence era.

Celebrate the power and valour of the Indian Air Force with the best of messages, slogans, quotes, stories, and statuses stated below:

Indian Air Force Day 2023: Wishes For Facebook

Happy Indian Air Force Day! We salute the brave men and women of the IAF who protect our skies and keep us safe.

Touch the sky with glory! Wishing the Indian Air Force a very Happy Air Force Day.

Thank you to the Indian Air Force for guarding our skies and keeping us safe. Happy Air Force Day!

The Indian Air Force is one of the best in the world, and we are proud to have them protecting our skies. Happy Air Force Day!

Thank you to the Indian Air Force for keeping us safe and sound. Happy Air Force Day!

We salute the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force on this special day. Happy Air Force Day!

The Indian Air Force is a symbol of strength and security for our nation. We are grateful for their service. Happy Air Force Day!

Indian Airforce Day 2023: IAF WhatsApp Stories

Who kept the hope and supported the fight, The glory theirs, the service ours. Happy Air Force Day!

Freedom is precious. Flag waving in the wind is a symbol of our freedom. Happy Air Force Day! Jai Hind!

We feel proud to have you as our saviour of the air. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Airforce Day!

Happy Indian Air Force Day to all the air warriors of the nation. Thank You for protecting the skies like a guardian to helping in harsh problems like Devdoot

Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Air Force Day!

Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

We are flying in different areas of increase, just as India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2023

We are grateful to the Indian Air Force for their dedication and service to our nation. Happy Air Force Day!

The Indian Air Force is a source of pride and inspiration for us all. Happy Air Force Day!

Wishing the Indian Air Force a very Happy Air Force Day. We salute your courage and commitment to protecting our nation.

Indian Airforce Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Taking flight to defend the nation.

Wings of courage, skies of glory.

Saluting the guardians of our skies.

For the fearless who soar high!

In the blue yonder, we trust.

Masters of the skies, protectors of the land.

Born to fly, sworn to protect.

The sky's the limit when courage takes flight.

Wearing the wings of honour.

Saluting the real-life superheroes.

Indian Airforce Day 2023: Famous Quotes

"On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind."– Dan Lipinski

"I regret I have but one life to give for my country." Prem Ramachandran

"Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure." - Captain Vikram Batra

"Those of us who have never been in the military don't understand what it is like to serve in the military." - Gina Barreca

"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."- Subhas Chandra Bose

Soldiers can sometimes make decisions that are smarter than the orders they have been given. - Orson Scott Card, Enders Game

“Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail.” – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

Discipline is the soul of an Army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to all of the weak, and esteem to all. – George Washington

The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing. – Albert Einstein

I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep. I am afraid of sheep led by a lion. – Alexander the Great

Greetings to the Air Force personnel on #IndianAirForceDay.



With its wings of steel and the heart of courage, the Indian Air Force has fervently secured the nation's interests during war and peace. On this auspicious occasion, I commemorate the invaluable service and the… pic.twitter.com/icMzc6Uec2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2023

On #AirForceDay, we salute the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force who soar through the skies, safeguarding our nation's sovereignty and security. May the Indian Air Force continue to defend our nation with the same dedication and exemplification of the highest standards… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) October 8, 2023

On Indian #AirForceDay, I extend my greetings to India's ipndomitable Air warriors and their family members. The whole nation is proud of their passion and bravery in securing our sky. Remembering #OperationGanga and numerous efforts of IAF to secure and help our citizens. pic.twitter.com/wBEzRK7Z4h — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 8, 2023

Live Stream - Air Force Day Parade 2023 https://t.co/ukP4pYScpF — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2023

Happy Indian Airforce Day 2023!