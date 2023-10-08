Air Force Day 2023: Did You Know IAF Holds these World Records

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF has participated in all major wars and conflicts involving India, including the Second World War, the Indo-Pakistani Wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, and the Kargil War.

The IAF has also played a key role in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance operations.

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated with a variety of events, including air shows, parades, and seminars. The IAF also opens its bases to the public on this day, giving people a chance to learn more about the Indian Air Force and its capabilities.

What Is the History of Indian Air Force Day?

According to the Indian Airforce’s website, “The Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October 1932. Its first ac flight came into being on 01 Apr 1933 with six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers).”

The IAF was officially established on October 8th, 1932, with only six aircraft. It has since grown into the fourth-largest air force in the world, with a fleet of over 1,700 aircraft.

The IAF has played a vital role in the defense of India over the years. It has participated in all major wars and conflicts involving India

What Is the Significance of Indian Air Force Day?

The IAF is significant for a number of reasons:

It is a powerful and modern air force that is capable of deterring aggression and defending India's airspace.

It is a highly skilled and professional force that has a proven track record of success in combat.

It is a force for good in the world, participating in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

It is a source of national pride and inspiration for Indians.

Indian Air Force Day is a day to celebrate the IAF and its contributions to the defence of India. It is also a day to educate the public about the importance of the IAF and to encourage young people to consider a career in the Indian Air Force.

List of World Records Held by Indian Air Force

According to the Indian Airforce’s website, here are the top records:

Air Marshal VK Bhatia was the first Indian to perform a tandem skydiving jump in India at the age of 56.

Group Captain NK Prashar was the first to fly an X-Air microlight at night.

Squadron Leader MIK Reddy carried out a skydiving jump from an X-Air Microlight at night.

Squadron Leader Sanjay Thapar introduced tandem skydiving in the Air Force and set two world records and seven national records in parachuting.

Squadron Leader Jay Shankar is a non-professional paratrooper with over 600 jumps to his credit.

Squadron Leader RC Tripathi jumped from an X-Air microlight with Group Captain NK Prashar.

Squadron Leader Vasant Raj and Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Mane are the first couple in the Air Force to skydive together.

Flight Lieutenant Kamal Singh Oberh was the first Indian to skydive over the South Pole.

Flight Lieutenant KB Samyal and Flight Lieutenant Kopal Gupta were the first couple to do Relative Work.

Wg Cdr HN Bhagwat led a six man Relative Work jump in Aug 2000.

These brave and skilled officers have made significant contributions to the field of skydiving and have brought pride to the Indian Air Force.