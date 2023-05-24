Indian Cricketers As Kids: Check AI-Generated Images Of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni & Other Players as Toddlers

Indian cricketers as kids: Artificial Intelligence has created a furore nowadays. From super-intelligent chatbots to lightning-fast image designers, content developers and video creators, AI-powered tools are overtaking the tech industry.

AI has been employed in various fields already, like sports, education, machine learning, robotics, transportation, manufacturing and more. Some people are using AI to accelerate their productivity, some are using it to reduce their workload, while others are using it for innovation.

Then there are those who’re harnessing the vast potential of artificial intelligence to play around. Viral images of Indian cricketers as toddlers have gone viral on the internet and are buzzing all over social media. Imagine your favourite cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and more.

Cuteness Overload! See Indian Cricketers as Kids

An Instagram artist (Surya Teja Kandukuri/@thebackpackerboy) used Artificial Intelligence to create pictures of Indian cricketers as kids. The post was uploaded on January 28 and has amassed close to 2000 likes till now. The art was created using Midjourney and Adobe Lightroom. You can check the pictures of Indian cricket players as kids below. Many new and veteran players are included.

1. Virat Kohli

2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

3. Sachin Tendulkar

4. Hardik Pandya

5. Kapil Dev

6. Rohit Sharma

7. Yuvraj Singh

8. Ravindra Jadeja

9. Sanju Samson

10. Rishabh Pant

What is Midjourney AI Tool?

Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence service created by San Francisco-based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Its primary function is to create images from users’ prompts from natural language descriptions to generate pictures. Midjourney works similarly to other AI image generators like OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion.

Midjourney was launched on July 12, 2022, with an open beta model. It currently works on a subscription basis with three tiers.