Google Chrome Users In Danger, Indian Government Issues Warning

Google Chrome Users in Danger: The Indian Government has issued an advisory to all the Google Chrome users through The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The advisory mentioned that Google Chrome users face the risk of hacking by remote attackers due to the security vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser. These vulnerabilities can allow remote attacker to bypass all the security restrictions on a targeted device.

Who Are At Risk?

As per the report, not all Google Chrome users are at risk, this advisory is applicable for users who are not using the Google Chrome version 104.0.5112.101. In other words, users who are running versions older than 104.0.5112.101 face the risk.

What Google Has Done?

Google has released a security update Version 104.0.5112.102 and users are suggested to update to the latest version at the earliest.

What Is The Warning All About?

Google has identified 11 security vulnerabilities in the previous version which puts the user system at risk. The most important vulnerability that is detected is the CVE-2022-2856 which is recognised as the 5th Zero Day vulnerability to be detected in 2022 so far.

To fix this vulnerability, Google has rolled out an update on all the platforms and users can immediately update their version.

Now, some of the users might want to know the process to update Google Chrome. Continue reading below to know more about the Google Chrome Update process.

How To Update Google Chrome

Following are the steps to update Google Chrome on your Laptop/Desktop

Step 1: Open Chrome Browser and click on the three dots on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Now Click Settings, a new window will open

Step 3: On the screen scroll down to About Chrome

Step 4: Google Chrome will automatically update to the latest version

Step 5: Click Relaunch to open the browser with the latest updated version.