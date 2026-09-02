India’s Airport Expansion: 100 New Airports in 10 Years; What Is the Government’s UDAN Plan?
India is expanding its airport network with plans to build 100 new airports in 10 years. Know what UDAN means and how better air connectivity can support India’s growth.
India is economically expanding its wings, and this brings a lot of infrastructural upgrades. The aviation sector of the nation is set to expand and bring in new things. The Indian government is planning to build 100 new airports across the nation. This plan is under process and it has a timeline of 10 years. The plan of 100 new airports across the country over 10 years comes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, known as UDAN.
The expected investment for this plan is around ₹30,000 crore. The plan was announced by the Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu.
STORY | 100 new airports to be built in India over next 10 years: Aviation Minister Naidu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2026
India will build 100 new airports in the next 10 years under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 30,000 crore, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has… pic.twitter.com/iu2WpGQ7lO
From 74 Indian Airports to 166 Airports
The Indian airport network has expanded very quickly with all the international and new domestic airports. By the year 2014, the country only had 74 airports, some of which were not functioning properly. Now, as of September 2026, India has 166 airports across the country, from Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow to Hyderabad, Gujarat, Ghaziabad, and Gorakhpur. The difference of 92 airports in 12 years shows progress. In that time, a new airport or terminal has been finished every 40 days. The government is now set for 100 more.
Why Are 100 New Airports Important?
- Makes air travel easier and improves connectivity.
- Supports tourism and helps smaller cities attract visitors.
- Helps businesses travel, transport goods and reach customers.
- Creates new employment opportunities.
- Connects smaller airports with major airports through the hub-and-spoke model.
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Key Details
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Details
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New Airports Planned
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100
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Time Period
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10 years
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Planned Investment
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Around ₹30,000 crore
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Airports in 2014
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74
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Airports Today
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166
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Scheme
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UDAN / Modified UDAN
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Main Goal
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Improve regional air connectivity
What Is UDAN Scheme?
The full form of UDAN is Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik. This scheme was introduced to make air travel affordable and connect smaller cities to bigger cities. This made travel easy for students and working-class people who live in smaller towns and move to work in another city. The UDAN scheme helped people get better access to travel by air.
Modified UDAN: This is a new upgrade in the scheme, approved recently by the government in 2026. This scheme will run for the next 10 years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36. The scheme has an approximate blueprint of over ₹28,000 crore, with additional need to improve air travel across the country and outside as well.
What Does This Mean For India?
- Expands air connectivity beyond major cities.
- Supports economic growth through better infrastructure.
- Helps connect more regions across India.
- Shows how government investment can support development.
- Aims to make air travel larger, better connected and more accessible.
Senior Content Writer
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