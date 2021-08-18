Explained: Indore becomes the first water plus city of India

The first water plus city of India as per Swachh Survekshan-

Indore is India's first Water Plus City under Swachh Survekshan 2021. It is the cleanest city of India. Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns. It was launched as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Cleanest city of the country #Indore has now been declared as the first Water Plus city of the country. The results were released by Central Government yesterday. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 12, 2021

What is a Water Plus City?

A water plus city is the city that maintains the cleanliness in the rivers and drains under its administration. A city can be declared as a Water Plus City on certain conditions: Wastewater released from households, commercial establishments is treated wastewater to the environment. All public toilets in the city must be connected to the sewer lines and should be also clean. Lastly 30% of the city's sewer water has to be recycled and reused

What made Indore the water plus city?

Indore has the following that makes it the water plus city:

1746 public and 5624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs treated by the Indore Municipal Corporation. The city's Kanh and Saraswati rivers from sewer lines have also been freed. As many as seven sewage treatment plants were constructed in the city. 110 million litres per day of treated water is used by the city per day 147 special urinals have been constructed in the city. Cleaning of all the water bodies of Indore was also done last year.

All about the Quality Council of India

The Quality Council of India is registered as a non profit society.

It is an autonomous body that has been set by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry,GOI along with Associated Chambers of Commerce Industry of India, Confederation of Indian Industry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FICCI) to establish and operate national accreditation to promote quality through National Quality Campaign.

The Council has an important role at the national level in propagation, adoption and adherence of the quality standards in fields like education, healthcare, environment protection, governance, social sectors, infrastructure sector and such other areas of organized activities that have significant bearing in improving the quality of life and wellbeing of the citizens of India.

GK Quiz on Ramsar Wetland Convention 1971: 4 New sites from India added to the list

