International Day of Forests 2023: Check Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

International Day of Forests 2023: According to the UN, forests are home to about 80% of terrestrial biodiversity across the world, with more than 60,000 tree species. Approximately 1.6 billion people depend directly on forests for food, shelter, energy, medicine, and income.

March 21st is observed as International Day of Forests or World Forestry Day worldwide to increase awareness about the importance of forests, woodlands, and trees in our lives. It is important to understand the value, significance, and contributions of the forests to balancing the life cycle on earth. An issue like deforestation is also addressed on this day.

Various local and global-level activities for the International Day of Forests are celebrated or promoted by the UN with governments, community organizations, and the general public. This article deals with the importance of forests in our lives, what is the International Day of Forests, why is it celebrated on March 21st, and this year's theme.

Let's scroll through tweets to witness the worldwide celebration of International Day of Forests:

Protecting forests is one of the most effective ways to combat #ClimateChange. 🌳🌿



Forests are invaluable in our efforts to build a sustainable future.



Let's take #ClimateAction today for a greener tomorrow!



On #IntlForestDay, learn more: https://t.co/eJgTQmfj7T #ForestDay pic.twitter.com/DgufPa77eH — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) March 21, 2023

We hardly remember forests when we breathe, drink water, take medicine or write on a paper.



We hardly appreciate that forests are directly linked to our health and well being and saving them is noting but saving ourselves.



Today is International Day of Forests. pic.twitter.com/4XF5T7XBRJ — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 21, 2023

Forests ensure sustenance not only for those whose lives are deeply intertwined with forest ecosystems, but also those living far away, including urban populations.



On International Day of Forests, let's resolve to live in harmony with nature to help the forest ecosystem thrive. pic.twitter.com/oo4TqmlkDa — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 21, 2023

International Day of Forests 2023: Theme

The theme for 2023 is "Forests and health.”

According to United Nations Organisations, Forests give us so much to our health. They purify the water, clean the air, capture carbon to fight climate change, provide food and life-saving medicines, and improve our well-being. It’s up to us to safeguard these precious natural resources.

So, 2023 is a year that calls for giving, not just receiving, because healthy forests will bring healthy people.

The theme of International Day of Forests 2022 is "Forests and sustainable production and consumption."

The Theme of International Day of Forests 2018 was “Forests and Sustainable Cities.” This celebration will provide a platform for the people, and communities at the local, national, and international levels to understand that Forests protect and sustain us. The life cycle on earth depends on them. Various activities are performed on this day like tree planting campaigns, a photo that exhibits the importance of trees and forests in our lives, and sharing messages, information via social media and groups to aware people.

International Day of Forests: History

We know that forests cover about one-third of the world's landmass. People and various indigenous cultures depend upon forests for their livelihoods. Forests play a vital role in our lives, like providing shelter to animals and insects, balancing oxygen, carbon dioxide, and humidity in the air, protecting watersheds that supply fresh water to rivers, etc.

In 1971, World Forestry Day was established at the 23rd General Assembly of the European Confederation of Agriculture. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation decided to celebrate every year on 21st March. This event was decided to create awareness among the public about the importance of trees.

In 2012 on 28th November, the International Day of Forests was first established and decided to celebrate on the 21st of March. Later, the United Nations General Assembly united the two international commemorations i.e. World Forestry Day and International Day of Forests, and decides to celebrate on 21st March every year. It is necessary to understand the values of Forests, trees, and plants as they provide raw materials, a source of income by providing local employment, etc.

Therefore, we understand why World Forestry Day, or International Day of Forests, is celebrated every year on March 21st. Forests are home. We should plant trees to maintain the balance of life on earth, improve the local climate, provide oxygen and store carbon dioxide, generate tourism, improve mental health, prevent diseases, provide a place for people to socialize, etc.

