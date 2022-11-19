International Men’s Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Quotes & More

Every year on November 19, people around the world observe International Men's Day to honour the contributions that men have made to culture, politics, and society. The day promotes positive masculinity expressions while also highlighting the contribution of male role models. It also focuses on improving gender relations and men's health.

Theme

‘Helping Men and Boys’ is this year's International Men's Day theme. Around the world, events are held to commemorate this day, including conferences and programmes where problems and issues pertaining to men and boys are discussed.

History

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, created International Men's Day in 1999 to honour the anniversary of his father's birth. He also exhorted everyone to use this day to discuss issues that affect boys and men.

Significance

This day is dedicated to raising awareness about issues affecting men, including their sexual struggles, general health, and societal conditioning. Additionally, on this day, the discrimination they experience is discussed, and better gender relations are pledged to be established. The ultimate goal of this day is to spread awareness of men and fundamental human values.

Wishes

You are the rock in our lives - The best husband, father, brother and son we could ever wish for. Today, we celebrate you. Happy Men's Day.

To the men who are not afraid to be vulnerable, the men who support women in their lives, the men who fight discrimination, the men who are allies, we honour and love you. Happy Men's Day.

A day to celebrate the warmth and strength a man brings into our lives. Happy International Men's Day!

Shout out to all men who despite all odds and obstacles paved the way for themselves in this over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men's Day!

God created men to follow his teachings based on love and respect, all men should do so, and earth would be a better place to live. Happy International Men's Day!

Quotes

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - BR Ambedkar.

"The first step to being a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat İldan.

"When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw." - Nelson Mandela.

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

"The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good." - Samuel Johnson.

International Men’s Day 2022 Messages

You have always been there for me like a strong pillar, and that is what you make so special. I appreciate you today and always. Happy International Men's Day.

You put your family above your own self. You work hard so we can live well. Thank you for all that you do. Happy International Men's Day!

It’s the time to acknowledge and thank men for doing all the good things to bring a smile to our faces. Happy International Men’s Day!

A big hello to all the men who are good husbands, good brothers, good sons, good fathers, good friends, and hard workers. We wish you a Happy Men’s Day!

It's my good luck to have a man like you supporting me through all I do. Happy International Men's Day.

Take care while you are Taking care!