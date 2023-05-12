Happy Nurses Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More to Share on International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day 2023: International Nurse Day is observed on May 12 to celebrate the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth all over the globe. Each year, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) commemorates this momentous day to honour and appreciate the selfless service of nurses. The theme for the celebration of International Nurse Day this year is 'Our Nurses Our Future.'

Let’s celebrate the 203rd birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale with the set of most creative messages, quotes and wishes stated below:

International Nurses Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Happy Nurse Day to the world's best nurse, and best wishes always. Offering your services is actually improving the quality of life in this world. You serve as an example for us all of how to treat patients with kindness and readiness to assist them. Have a Happy Nurses' Day.

I'd want to wish you a happy Happy Nurses Day, dear nurse. Many people fight their illnesses and make healthy, happy recoveries thanks to you. You are the cause of all the joyful faces returning home. Many people owe you their lives because you give them hope for survival!

You make someone smile every day. You aid someone in overcoming their suffering. You affect someone's life in some way. Best wishes on Nurse Day to you since you inspire and bring joy to a lot of patients and their families. Cheers to Nurses Day 2023.

Being a nurse is a blessing, but helping people without expecting anything in return is your duty. And you folks are an inspiration to everyone because you've always been selfless in providing the best care and assisting individuals with their recovery. Happy Nurses Day to you.

Patients benefit from your assistance not just in their physical recovery but also in developing into stronger people with better minds. You are a fantastic person and the best nurse because of your magic. I'm sending you my sincere regards on Nurse Day.

Happy Nurse Day to all the nurses out there who put their own comfort and lives at risk to provide care for patients.

You have won the hearts of many people with your kindness and patience. You have used your talents to relieve a great deal of pain. We appreciate your kindness and commitment to your work. Best Wishes.

International Nurses Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

It is incredible how people give their all to helping others while going unnoticed for their selfless efforts. Happy Nurses Day to you for all your hard work.

You work the hardest and provide the greatest care for the patients without making any complaints. I want to thank you for being such a beautiful, unselfish person on Nurses Day.

Giving oneself aside to serve others is not simple. Only a nurse as committed as you could perform such an amazing job. A very Happy Nurses Day to you.

Thank you for looking after me so well during the most trying times of my life. I appreciate your patience and unwavering assistance. I hope you have a fantastic and happy Nurses Day.

We frequently forget to thank nurses for their dedication to helping others and for their efforts. We appreciate your wonderful services. Happy Nurses Day to you, my friend.

When people are in their most delicate conditions, nurses provide them with comfort, care, and attention. You would make the most amazing nurse. A very Happy Nurses Day to you in 2023.

International Nurses Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“Nursing is one of the fine arts: I had almost said ‘the finest of fine arts.”- Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing

“Nurses are a unique kind. They have this insatiable need to care for others, which is both their greatest strength and fatal flaw.”- Jean Watson, American nurse theorist and nursing professor

“Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon.”- Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat

“Caring is the essence of nursing.”- Jean Watson

“Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription.”- Val Saintsbury

“Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve, or to help.”- Christina Feist-Heilmeier, RN

“Nurses are there when the last breath is taken and when the first breath is taken. Although it is more enjoyable to celebrate the birth, it is just as important to comfort in death.”- Christine Belle

“The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest.”- Dr. William Osler, Canadian physician and founder of Johns Hopkins University

“America’s nurses are the beating heart of our medical system.”- Barack Obama

“You treat a disease: you win, you lose. You treat a person, I guarantee you win- no matter the outcome.”- Robin Williams in Patch Adams

“Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the job, every day, while we are ‘just doing our jobs.’”- Christine Belle

“Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier.”- Mother Teresa

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) recognises the event by providing materials and supporting evidence. Numerous events are planned to honour the dedication, effort, and sacrifice done by nurses every day. All of these initiatives also recognise and value the contributions that nurses make to healthcare systems around the world, raise awareness of the difficulties they confront, and promote better working conditions, greater investment in nursing education, and improved healthcare legislation.

