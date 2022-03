Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 GT Full Schedule: Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL 2022 offensive under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. The newly inducted team will be coached by former cricketer Ashish Nehra and is owned by CVC Capital.

The team will play its inaugural match against another newly formed IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the night match on March 28 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The team will eye to win its inaugural match of the league to strengthen its chance of lifting the IPL 2022 trophy.

TATA IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) Schedule

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 GT vs LSG 28 March 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 2 GT vs DC 2 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 3 PBKS vs GT 8 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 4 SRH vs GT 11 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 5 RR vs GT 14 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 6 CSK vs GT 17 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 7 KKR vs GT 23 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 8 GT vs SRH 27 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 GT vs RCB 30 April 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 10 GT vs PBKS 3 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 11 GT vs MI 6 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 12 LSG vs GT 10 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 13 CSK vs GT 15 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14 RCB vs GT 19 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, and Yash Dayal.

