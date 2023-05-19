IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario: Can Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualify?

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League is nearing the end, and with only five league games left, there’s still no certainty about which teams will qualify for the playoffs. Seven teams are in contention at this point, and their chances range from abysmally low to almost certain.

Fans are especially excited about Royal Challengers Bangalore’s playoffs chances. RCB is one of the most beloved teams in IPL, along with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Today, we take a look at the playoffs qualification possibility of RCB.

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Current Scenario

The 2023 IPL has been the most entertaining and nerve-racking so far. With the addition of two new teams since last year, the competition and quality of IPL games have significantly increased. 200+ run totals are being chased down easily and more frequently. Most centuries, the fastest fifties, and several other records have been broken this IPL season.

Coming to the current qualification scenario, only Gujarat Titans have sealed a playoff spot and will finish on top of the IPL 2023 points table. GT will play Qualifier 1 against the number 2 ranked team on May 23.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only teams that have been eliminated from qualifying. The remaining seven teams are competing to end up in the top 4.

Can RCB Reach the IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore has been on a tear lately. After a slow start and a few close games, RCB is now riding a two-match win streak and did the entire roster a favour by defeating Rajasthan Royals, which had one of the highest net run rates in IPL 2023.

On May 18, RCB went up against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH batted first on their home ground and put up a total of 186/5 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen scored the joint-fastest century of the season in 49 balls.

But RCB played with incredible determination. Virat Kohli began his innings with the four and continued to smash boundaries left and right till reaching his sixth century, the most in IPL history. Kohli and Faf du Plessis registered a 172-run partnership for the first wicket and guided RCB to a comfortable victory.

RCB stayed alive in the playoff contention and exponentially improved their chances of making the top four.

Their next match is against Gujarat Titans, and a win will most likely send them to the playoffs.

Even in the worst-case scenario that CSK, MI, LSG and RR win their next games, RCB’s net run rate is enough to bag the fourth position on the points table.

CSK and LSG have 15 points each due to a draw. If they lose and MI wins its next game, it will have 16 points and qualify, while RCB, with 14 points, will be eliminated.

However, any scenario involving RCB playing in the qualifier will only happen if the team wins its last IPL league game on May 21 against GT. The chances of Bangalore making the top 4 are slim if they lose to GT.

The next five IPL games are a must-watch for any cricket fan and could very likely decide who will lift the trophy this year.