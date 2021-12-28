IPS Krishna Prakash Biography: Age, Career, Civil Services Selection, Family, Famous Cases, Posting, Wealth & More

Recently the IPS Krishna Prakash, the Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra has sustained injuries during a shootout against a three-member gang in the city. The incident happened at around 11:30 PM on Sunday, 26th December 2021. Take a look at his biography which is inclusive of his career, age, life cases and more.

#Pune: Blatantly defying the law-enforcers, a three-member gang of persons wanted in connection with a shootout killing, opened fire at a police team led by Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner #KrishnaPrakash late last night, officials said. pic.twitter.com/F6YIa0lknn — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) December 27, 2021

As informed by DCP Manchak Ipper about the case, “We had received a specific intel tip-off of the accused hiding in the vicinity and the police team led by CoP, an ACP, and others lay in wait for them. Suddenly, they started firing in the direction of the police party, which shot back in self-defence. There are no injuries in the firing.”

There is a lot of fake news about the Commissioner of Police being injured with other policemen injured sustaining multiple injuries. The accused were wanted in the shootout killing of another local gangster, 37-year-old Yogesh R Jagtap.

IPS Krishna Prakash: About Family, Early Life

Krishna Prakash was an Indian Police Services, IPS Officer from Tamil Nadu. He completed his education in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. He qualified for the UPSC Civil Services exam in the year 1998 and was allotted the cadre of Maharashtra. Currently, he is the Commissioner of Police of the Pimpri Chinchwad region. His height is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches and his weight is in the range of 55-60 kilograms.

He is a very private person which is why the names of his children and his wife are not available.

Krishna Prakash IPS Career, Awards and Honours

He got 198 marks out of 275 in the Civil Services Exam. He got selected in the third attempt. He also served as an Additional Commissioner in the South Region and Inspector General of Police in Mumbai.

He is the only police officer to have the title of Ironman in the Ironman Triathlon competition.

He is now appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Pimpri Chinchwad Commsionerate.

In the Ironman Triathlon competition, the participants are required to complete a 3.8 kilometres swim, a 180.2 kilometre-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2-kilometre run within a set time frame of 16 to 17 hours as part of the triathlon. IPS Krishna Prakash's name is in the Guinness Book of World Records due to this.

Honoured to become a part of 'World Book of Record Holders' for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces to earn the Iron Man title! 👮🎉🇮🇳

Jai Hind 😊🇮🇳#IronMan #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ytk7MvxPRv — Krishna Prakash (@Krishnapips) January 20, 2021

For the title of “Ultraman”, forty-eight-year-old Prakash underwent a three-day race in which he had to complete 10 km (6.2 miles) open ocean swimming, followed by 421 km (261.4 miles) cross-country bike ride and lastly 84 km (52.4 miles) ultra-marathon run.

IPS Krishna is also a motivational speaker apart from being an IPS Officer which is why he is so well known among the student fraternity as well.

