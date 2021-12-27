Nostradamus & Baba Vanga Biography: Check Their Future Predictions That Actually Came True!

Nostradamus and Baba Vanga are the most well known and followed modern time soothsayers who are famous for their predictions of happenings on this planet. Nostradamus is one of the most known astrologers, who is also known as the read seer of the Renaissance. Baba Vanga on the other hand is a Bulgarian mystic who has earned recognition and fame for being blind but predicting many natural disasters that actually affected the planet.

But did these two actually predict 9/11 Attacks? Let us find out in the article below. Also, let us know who these two famous mystics are and what else did they predict that actually came true. Also one may know what they have predicted for the year 2022.

Nostradamus: Biography & Predictions

Nostradamus was also known as Michel de Notredame or Nostredame. He was born on December 14, 1503, in Saint-Remy in France. He left for his heavenly abode in July 1566.

Nostradamus began his medical practice in Agen sometime in the 1530s. In 1544, he moved to Salon, only to gain popularity for his innovative medical treatments during an outbreak of plague at Aix and Lyon in 1546-47.

When did Nostradamus begin making prophecies?

Nostradamus started making prophecies in about 1547. He published a book named Centuries in 1555 in which he wrote rhymed quatrains grouped in hundreds with each set being called a century. He also published a second edition of the book dedicated to the French King in 1558.

Nostradamus has been credited with the prediction of Hitler’s rise to the assassination of John F Kennedy. Even the most sceptics believe Nostradamus's eerie connections to these events.

Nostradamus Predictions that came true:

Here are a few predictions of Nostradamus that came true:

1. The death of King Henry II:

Nostradamus wrote, "the young lion will overcome the older one', that he will 'pierce his eyes through a golden cage', and that 'two wounds' will ensure a 'cruel death." King Henry was killed by his own soldier with a sword passing through his eye and skull during a regular joust. It all happened during a peace treaty tournament in 1559.

Adolf Hitler's Rise:

As per Nostradamus's couplet, " From the depths of the West of Europe, a young child will be born of poor people. He will 'by his tongue… seduce a great troop', and his fame will spread far beyond Europe." There are many people who refer to this couplet as the prediction of the rise of Adolf Hitler in Germany and the devastation he posed.

Kennedy Assassination:

The killing of JFK was something that shook the United States of America in the 20th century. Nostradamus had a part to play in predicting his death as well. He wrote 'From on high, evil will fall on the great man'.... 'A dead innocent will be accused of the deed'. The references are being linked to John F. Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin suspected who shot himself right after the deed.

Baba Vanga: Biography & Predictions

About-

Baba Vanga is also known as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova. She was born on October 3, 1911, and lost her life on August 11, 1996. She was also called Modern Day Nostradamus and Grandmother Vanga. She was a Bulgarian mystic who was also a herbalist. Vanga when born was premature who suffered from various health complications. She was a normal child with brown eyes and blonde hair.

She herself testified the fact that her life changed when a tornado lifted her and threw her into a nearby field leaving her yes full of sand and dust. Since then she is said to be blind but gifted with the powers to foresee events.

Baba Vanga Prophecies That Came True

Baba Vanga correctly predicted an Afro American becoming the President of the United States and her supporters also say that she predicted that the 45th President would be with a messianic personality faced with a crisis that would bring the country down.

She also predicted America being hit by two steel birds which many claims to be the prediction of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaida in September 11, 2001.

Nostradamus & Baba Vanga 2022 Predictions:

1. Climate change and rising global temperatures are something that Nostradamus predicted in 1555 itself. He wrote-

Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea

The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil.

When Rhodes and Genoa

Half-starved shall be

The local folk to cut them up shall toil.

As per his predictions, 2022 is expected to be the hottest year in the history of mankind.

2. Nostradamus has also predicted a war in Europe where he writes Blue-head shall white-head, harm in such degree, As France’s good to both shall e’er amount.”

3. He has also predicted the rise of artificial intelligence in the coming year. This prophecy was made 5 decades ago which is surprising. He wrote:

“The Moon in the full of night over the high mountain, The new sage with a lone brain sees it: By his disciples invited to be immortal, Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.”

4. Baba Vanga has predicted that there would be a locust attack in India in 2022 where temperatures would also soar as high as 50 degrees Celcius. The destruction of crops and the agricultural plots is what has been predicted by her.

5. She has predicted Earthquakes and Tsunamis in 2022 that would affect various Asian countries along with Australia.

6. Also, a virus outbreak is predicted in Serbia by her. The virus would be lethal and would be destructive for mankind.

