When Was The First Pizza Made & What Is Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo Culinary Art? Check Google Doodle Today

Pizza is something everyone has tasted. It is one of the most well-known dishes in the world. Google is honouring the Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo Culinary Art today which is inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Google has released a fun game through its doodle today where it is asking its users to cut pizza slices into various parts, informing about each variety of Pizza at the same time.

Read in the article below what actually is the Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo and its inscription on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Take a look at the tweet below. Also, know about the invention of Pizza below.

Today’s interactive #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes - pizza! 🍕On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. @GoogleDoodles pic.twitter.com/sPSFQ7Zwtb — googledownunder (@googledownunder) December 6, 2021

When was Pizza invented?

The word Pizza was first used in the Latin text from the town of Gaeta, a part of the Byzantine Empire in 997 AD. The texts found state that any tenant of property was supposed to give the Bishop 12 Pizzas. It was called duodecim pizze.

Similar foods like Pizza were prepared in the Neolithic Age. There have been records of people adding ingredients to the bread to make it full of flavours. During the battle of Harpies also foods like Pizza find the reference. It is said that Achaemenid Empire's soldiers baked flatbreads with cheese and dates on the top of their battle.

However, the first-ever mention of the word Pizza was done in 997 AD.

Modern Pizza is said to have evolved from Italy in the 18th and 19th centuries. Prior to it, the flatbread had toppings like garlic, salt, lard and cheese. Until 1830, the people bought pizzas from bakeries.

Margherita Pizza:

There is a famous legend that says, the archetypal pizza, or the Margherita, was invented in 1889. It happened when the Royal Palace of Capodimonte commissioned the Neapolitan pizzaiolo, Raffaele Esposito to create a pizza in the name of the visiting Queen Margherita.

Of the four flavours created the Queen liked the one with a hint of the Italian flag the most. It was made of red (tomato), green (basil), and white (mozzarella). The United States found its first pizzeria, Lombardi's, opened in New York City in 1905. It was brought to the US by Italians.

What is Art of Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo?

This art of Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo (a person who makes Pizza) originated in Naples. It is the capital of the Campania Region. It is a culinary practice that has four different phases from the preparation of dough and baking in a fired oven. It also involves rotatory movements by the baker to make good slices. It is made of tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.It must be made with San Marzano tomatoes or Pomodorino del Piennolo del Vesuvio that grow on the plains of Mount Vesuvius.

Google today is informing its users about various toppings on pizzas like pepperoni, cheese, basil, tomatoes, etc. Do visit the link shared above to find out your favourite topping as well.



