7 Worst Events of 2021: List of Top Natural & Man-made Disasters- Hello 2022!

2021 was expected to be a good year but alas! It could not bring the joy people were expecting. 2019 was already a tumultuous year as Covid 19 outbreak has shaken the entire world. 2021 was expected to bring some kind of halt to these mishappenings. However, the world still could not take a relaxed breath that year. Today on the last day of this roller-coaster of a year, let us go through what the world has gone through.

7 Worst Events of 2021:

Take a look at the worst happenings of 2021 below.

Wildfires :

2020 was already a witness to the biggest wildfire faced by Australia while 2021 also saw many in that list. There were two major wildfires in India itself in the year 2020-21 which are Dzuko Valley Wildfire and Simplipal forest wildfires. Even Isreal before its war with Jerusalem safe a big wildfire in 2021. The list of countries is inclusive of Turkey, Russia, India, Europe and North America as well.

Earthquakes:

2021 is a witness to 19 major earthquakes across the Earth. If we include only earthquakes above Ritcher scale of 6, it would be a long list. The earthquake in Haiti alone had 2248 casualties reported. Indonesia also faced the tremors of earth and 108 people lost their lives.

Covid 19 :

The Covid virus did not keep its identity low this year even. In fact, the second wave of Covid 19 was the biggest killer of all time. Across the world of counted 28.7 crore cases were reported and 54.3 lakh people died due to this disease. India itself reported 4.8 lakh deaths and saw the shortage of hospitals and oxygen everywhere. The Delta variant has caused millions of deaths in humans.

Cyclones and Tornadoes:

There are many cyclones and tornadoes that have shaken the Earth. Cyclone Gulab, Tauktae, Yaas etc have hit India itself. Maharashtra also faced floods along with Tamil Nadu among other states.

Germany saw the most devastating floods in 60 years, which killed 184 people in July this year.

Did you know 2021 was the fourth-highest year for catastrophe losses since 1970? Four of the most costly events occurred in Asia, as floods and typhoons racked up more than $20 billion in damages. However, North America saw the most costly incidents and the U.S. had two of the top three most expensive events.

Snow Storms & Heatwaves:

Spain alone faced a loss of 1.4 billion euros due to a snowstorm that hit its territory in January 2021. It was said to be the most intense one in 50 years. Canada on the other hand is said to be the highest hit by the heatwave that took the lives of more than 500 people there. It is the worst heatwave in years faced by any country.

US Capitol Attack:

In January 2021 the supporters of the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol building in Washington DC. It was all due to him losing the US Presidential elections in 2020.

Israel Palestine Conflict:

This attack shook the world and many lives were lost due to it. This conflict was turned into a blood bath in 2021 when Gaza was attacked in response to Hamas attacking Israel. The conflict between Israel and Palestine is 5 decades old but this time it came atop.







