How NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Works?

On the day of Christmas, that is on 25th December 2021, James WebbSpace Telescope was launched by NASA. It is the biggest telescope in the history of mankind to be launched into space. The major task of this telescope is to conduct research on the origins of the Universe. It would be rushed into the cosmos and would orbit around 1.5 million miles from the Earth. It would be orbiting the Sun. Check the working of this telescope below and its functioning as well.

James Webb Telescope: Development-

The James Webb Telescope is jointly developed by NASA, European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency. It is a $10 billion project that has left on its mission to know about the first stars to be formed in the Universe. It is the successor of the Hubble Space Telescope of NASA and is named after the famous Apollo Mission Architect of NASA James Webb. After its launch and reaching its orbit, James Webb Telescope would unpack itself from its folded configuration like a butterfly from its chrysalis.

James Webb Telescope: The Working-

The James Webb Telescope is an infrared telescope, It relies on infrared radiations to detect objects in space. It would be observing the celestial bodies such as stars, nebulae, planets that are in a dying state due to being old. These planets, stars and nebulae are too cool to be observed in the visible light. This is why they are not visible to the human eye.

Infrared radiations are unable to pass through gas and dust which would thus appear opaque to the human eye. Hubble telescope on the other hand sees in the visible light and ultraviolet radiations and near-infrared radiation.

Once in space, the telescope that is tightly folded inside the payload bay of an Ariane 5 rocket would separate from its launch vehicle. The telescope as soon as would cross the moon unfurl to travel its determined destination executing one of the most complex deployment sequences ever attempted. Take a look at the steps that would take for the telescope to begin its working below.

How Does James Webb Space Telescope Work? Step by Step Understanding

Step 1: Solar Array Deployment

Step 2: Sunshield Pallet Deployment- It would happen on Day 3 when two special pallets holding Webb’s essential sun shields would deploy.

Step 3: Tower Assembly- This would happen on Day 4 when the tower holding the instrumental package is lifted to the location of its operation.

Step 4: Momentum Flap Deployment- Sun would exert solar pressure on the large sun shield and the flap would help stabilize the telescope.

Step 5: Sunshine Membrane Cover Release- The special covers would release the tennis court-sized sun shields

Step6: Membrane tensioning- The sun shield and the mid booms would be deployed and the sun shield would be tensed to separate 5 layers.

Step 7: Secondary Mirror- This would happen on day 10 of deployment and a support structure for the smaller secondary mirror would be deployed.

Step 8: Primary Mirror Wings- This would happen on day 13 and the side panels of the main mirror would be extended.

