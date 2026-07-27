Kanwar Yatra 2026: UP to Run Extra Buses, Set Up 24x7 Control Rooms for Devotees

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced additional services to ensure a safe, smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees before Kawar Yatra. The government has announced additional UPSRTC buses, 24x7 control rooms and better facilities at bus stations to manage the expected surge in pilgrims during the holy month of Shravan. The Kawar Yatra begins on 30 July.

What Has the UP Government Announced?

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate additional buses on major pilgrimage routes to make yatra easier. Round-the-clock control rooms will also be set up at regional headquarters to monitor traffic and respond quickly to any issues during the yatra.

Why Are Extra Buses Being Deployed?

The government expects a significant increase in the number of devotees travelling to collect holy Ganga water, particularly from Haridwar. Additional buses will be deployed on high-demand routes. Mainly on routes connecting major religious cities such as Haridwar, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.