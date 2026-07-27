Kanwar Yatra 2026: UP to Run Extra Buses, Set Up 24x7 Control Rooms for Devotees
Ahead of Kanwar Yatra 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced additional UPSRTC buses, 24x7 control rooms and enhanced passenger facilities to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced additional services to ensure a safe, smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees before Kawar Yatra. The government has announced additional UPSRTC buses, 24x7 control rooms and better facilities at bus stations to manage the expected surge in pilgrims during the holy month of Shravan. The Kawar Yatra begins on 30 July.
What Has the UP Government Announced?
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate additional buses on major pilgrimage routes to make yatra easier. Round-the-clock control rooms will also be set up at regional headquarters to monitor traffic and respond quickly to any issues during the yatra.
Why Are Extra Buses Being Deployed?
The government expects a significant increase in the number of devotees travelling to collect holy Ganga water, particularly from Haridwar. Additional buses will be deployed on high-demand routes. Mainly on routes connecting major religious cities such as Haridwar, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.
What Will the 24x7 Control Rooms Do?
Each regional UPSRTC headquarters will have a 24-hour control room functioning throughout the Kanwar Yatra. The control rooms will monitor bus operations in real time, coordinate with district authorities, respond quickly to emergencies and passenger issues and ensure uninterrupted transport services.
Passenger Facilities to Be Improved
The Transport Department has directed officials to ensure better amenities at bus stations located on Kanwar routes. These include clean drinking water, hygienic toilets, seating arrangements, regular cleanliness, help and enquiry counters, public announcement systems and food and refreshment stalls.
Focus on Road Safety
The government has also asked for strict adherence to road safety norms during the pilgrimage. Key measures include speed limits for buses, mandatory breathalyser tests for drivers, regular vehicle inspections, coordination with district administration and police and ensuring that bus movement does not obstruct Kanwar pilgrims.
What Is the Kanwar Yatra?
The Kanwar Yatra is one of India’s largest annual religious pilgrimages. During the holy month of Shravan the devotees of Lord Shiva, also known as Kanwariyas collect holy water from the River Ganga at places such as Haridwar, Gangotri and Gaumukh and carry it to Shiva temples in their hometowns to perform Jalabhishek.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.