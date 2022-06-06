Know who is Nupur Sharma, BJP Spokesperson suspended over derogatory remarks

Who is Nupur Sharma? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 5th June 2022 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party in the aftermath of the backlash over her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a tv news debate show. Sharma’s remarks gave rise to violent protests in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh from Muslim community. Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar also greatly condemned Sharma for her remarks. Bahrain and Qatar have also summoned the Indian envoy to Tehran ahead of the Iranian Foreign Minister’s first-ever visit to New Delhi, India next week.

On 1st June 2022, an FIR was lodged against Nupur Sharma in the Kondhwa Police State in Pune, Maharashtra for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. The FIR was lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Mumbai Police had also received an FIR against Sharma.

In her defense, Sharma tweeted that she had been attending TV debates for the past many days where Hindu god Shiva was being insulted and disrespected. Sharma clarified that she responded with the remarks on Prophet as she could not tolerate the continuous insult and disrespect towards Hindu gods.

Who is Nupur Sharma?

Nupur Sharma, 37 years old, was currently last the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until she was suspended with effect immediately on 5th June 2022 over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Sharma was appointed as National Spokesperson in September 2020. She has also held the position of Delhi BJP’s Spokesperson in 2017.

Sharma is a graduate of Hindu College, Delhi. She is a graduate in Economics and Law. She further pursued an LLM from the London School of Economics. In 2008, she also went on to become the President of the Delhi University’s Union (DUSU).

Sharma has also held various portfolios in the Bharatiya Janata Party which include National Executive Committee of BJYM (youth wing of BJP), Member of the State Executive Committee, BJP Delhi; Member Yuva Working Committee of BJP; and National Media Co-In Charge of the BJYM. She has also been a Youth Ambassador of Teach for India.

In 2015, BJP fielded Nupur Sharma to contest in the Delhi Assembly Election from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal. She lost by 31,583 votes.