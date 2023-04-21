Who is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

KKR Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and beloved sports championships in the world and has accumulated a huge fanbase in just over a decade of its establishment. A major reason behind the IPL craze is the teams, representing various states or cities.

The Kolkata Knight Riders is a prominent franchise in IPL and is one of the original teams that debuted in 2008. KKR has won the IPL trophy twice and has a devoted fan following, especially in the state of West Bengal. However, there is another reason behind the popularity of KKR: its owners. Dive in to know more about the owners of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Related: IPL 2023 Schedule, Teams, Players, Matches, Venues, Timings, and Results

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Owner 2023

A major reason why fans admire KKR is that it’s owned by the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. Some people turn up just to get a glimpse of the Bollywood stars.

Kolkata Knight Riders was bought by Shah Rukh Khan’s film production company Red Chillies Entertainment in unison with Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta for ₹ 2.98 billion at the time.

Sourav Ganguly, a native of West Bengal was the captain and face of KKR till he was dropped from the squad.

As of 2022, KKR is the third most valuable IPL team behind Mumbai Indians and CSK, with a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Related: IPL 2023 Points Table

Who is Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan is an acclaimed Bollywood actor who has been part of the film industry for three decades.

He made his film debut with the 1992 film Deewana, but it was Aditya Chopra’s 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that elevated him to stardom.

SRK has since been part of several box-office blockbusters.

He is also a successful businessman with an estimated net worth of ₹ 5900 crores.

SRK is married to Gauri Khan and has three children: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.

He was born into a Muslim family in New Delhi and graduated from the reputed Hansraj College with a degree in Economics but ventured into acting and pursued a career in Bollywood.

Who is Juhi Chawla?

Juhi Chawla is a Bollywood actress who thrived in the ’90s.

Chawla was born on 13 November 1967 in Ambala, Haryana, India.

She participated in beauty pageants from an early age, and won the Miss India title in 1984, eventually representing India at the Miss Universe contest.

Chawla later entered the film industry and quickly became a heartthrob. She was known for her comedic timing and dramatic performances.

She starred in several box-office hits with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995 and has two children, Jhanvi and Arjun Mehta.

Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders are known for delivering exhilarating games and are based out of the iconic Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata. KKR lifted the IPL Cup twice in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. You can check the full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders here.