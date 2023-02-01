Let’s learn a bit about bees through this challenge! Find the hidden ant in this swarm of bees.

Bees are interesting beings.

They come in various sizes and are often popular for scaring people with their stings. Have you ever got stung by a bee? If yes, you would know that the pain that you get from a bee sting is of a different level altogether.

Let us learn about some interesting things about bees:

Bees' pollination is commendable

Bees are superb pollinators. It is said that one out of every three mouthfuls of edible food is a result of pollination by bees. Moreover, crops that are majorly grown with the help of pollination have five times more value than the ones that do not.







Bees have four wings!

Yes, you read it right. Bees actually have not two but four wings. But then, in that case, why do you see four wings? Well, that is because bees hook the two wings on each side together to create one larger pair. However, when it is time to fly, they unhook their wings and that’s when you can catch all four wings.

Honeybees are dancing divas!

Yes, you read that right. The “waggle dance” is a special move by honeybees. Hey, it’s not really a dance move, but in fact a smart way of communicating with fellow honeybees. What do honeybees communicate with such a dance move? Well, they have lots of things to talk about, like telling directions to their nestmates and helping them find the best delicacies. This waggle dance was observed and studied by researchers at Sussex university.

Now that you know much about bees, let us begin with our challenge.

Well, while we have been talking about bees all this while, the challenge for you today involves you looking for a hidden ant. Yes, we know that would probably make no sense to you at first. Hey, the ant is hidden in the swarm of bees, and it is just so difficult to find a black ant in so many bees. Did we just spill a hint by highlighting the color of the bees? Yes, we did that. Anyway, it is time for us to bring up the challenge for you. Get excited!

The rules

No challenge can be well enjoyed if it is not bound by challenging rules. The rules of the challenge today are very simple and straightforward, but they are rather difficult to follow. As per the rule, all you have to do is find the hidden ant in just 10 seconds. Yes, you read that right. There are no other rules other than that. But is it easy to find the hidden ant in just 10 seconds? Well, we won’t be lying to you! It is actually not. Wait, who will keep track of the time? Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Yes, smartphones are perhaps the best invention of men. Now, simply start looking for the hidden ant in the image when the timer asks you to start. Stop when it asks you to stop. Simple!

Find The Hidden Ant in 10 seconds!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Your time stops!

Could you find the hidden ant? Yes, looking at so many bees all at once looks scary! Did the ant say hello to you? Well, it said hello to us!

Here was the ant actually hiding!







Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)







Congratulations, dear readers! You found the hidden ant. But hey, what is the hidden ant doing in this swarm of bees? Was it planning to steal some honey?

