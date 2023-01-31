Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are a must-try!

Math is a subject that is surely fun, but challenging too. "Math is an easy subject" said no man ever. Today we bring to you some math riddles that are not only challenging, but also fun.

ANSWERS:

Math riddle 1:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one

Math Riddle 2:

Joey has six sons. Each son proudly says, “I have a very intelligent sister.” How many children does Joey have?

Answer 2:

Joey has seven children in all. All boys are talking about the same sister.

