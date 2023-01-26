Optical Illusion: Where is the fox hiding on this busy street? Can you find it in just 5 seconds?

Sometimes, man goes beyond what is required to fulfill his materialistic desires, thereby adversely affecting wildlife and their natural habitat. Ever since man has got to know about his mental abilities and how he is one of the most fortunate creatures on the planet who is bestowed with both brain and power, he has exploited the earth and its resources for its maximum benefit. No wonder all the other creatures on the planet have borne the brunt of the havoc created by humans.

One such ill practice in which humans have engaged themselves for eons is deforestation. Cutting down massive forests for wood, timber, land, and a myriad of other resources has made Mother Earth cry in tears, but the hunger of man is still not satiated. What makes the situation even worse is the fact that while humans have created their fancy mansions and bungalows with the materials and land obtained from the natural source, many birds and animals have lost their homes due to the practice of deforestation.

Haven’t you seen in those everyday newspaper headlines and banners about incidents of wild animals coming onto the streets?

In such scenarios, these animals receive immense hatred from all over, owing to the fear they generate among pedestrians. However, only a few percent of people actually think about what led these animals to enter into human habitation. Well, the answer is simple; humans have captured almost all the land available on the planet, thereby leaving no space for other animals to survive and lead a happy and safe life.

The reasons are quite simple. One, as stated above, humans have considered forests and other natural resources a “free supply” from the Almighty to them. It would be wrong to say that humans have utilized the resources. Mankind, well, has exploited the resources to such an extent that there is only a negligible amount of these resources left for the use of other creatures.

Next, the human population dominates a huge portion of the earth. Yes, there are more than 8 billion humans surviving on the planet, with the number increasing every passing day. While every human needs space to survive, no wonder there is not much space left for wildlife to lead a life after 8 billion people have already captured their share of land.

When humans win over the other creatures both in terms of number and space available, there is one more place where mankind has never lost. This battlefield is not like the “Ego Battle”. Yes, being the most powerful and the most intelligent creature on the Earth has made the human race feel as if it is only their right to make optimum use of the resources. The human race often forgets that the Earth is not theirs to use, but is actually a planet that is shared by humans with wildlife and other forms of life.

When all these issues make it difficult for wildlife to lead a safe life, they come to the streets in search of a safe place they can call home, food, and other basic necessities.

Today, we present you a picture that actually comes with a fun challenge, but also insists on some out-of-the-box thinking over the very same issue.

Are you ready?

The Milk Is Kept In Open! Find The Hidden Cat Before She Drinks It All In This Optical Illusion Image!

Here are the rules!

Simply set a timer on your phone for 5 seconds and start looking for the hidden fox in the image.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Find the hidden fox in the image in just 5 seconds!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)





Could you spot the hidden fox?

Here is the fox hiding!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)





Oh poor fox, hiding behind the bus could be dangerous for you! Yes, the world of humans is mostly evil for wildlife.

