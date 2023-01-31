Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden chick in this fruit market in just 5 seconds?
The fruit vendor is all set to sell his fruits and veggies, but there is a hidden chick in it. Can you spot it?
It's a beautiful day. The market is bustling with shops opening and shopkeepers all set to start their day. The fruit vendor too is ready to sell his fruits. But a hidden chick is there in this fruit market. Can you find it?
Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)
Could you find it?
Here was the chick hiding!
Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)
Oh, little chick, what are you doing here?
