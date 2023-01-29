Optical Illusion: Do you know enough about earwigs? Let this challenge help you go!

Sometimes, we overlook some interesting animals that deserve not only our attention but also our appreciation. Botanists and zoologists all over the globe do p[ay attention too many of these as they know how wonderful the Almighty has created the planet and its life forms. However, laymen fail to pay a close look at these wonders and get super occupied in everyday materialistic lives.

Do you know that there are over 320,000 known species of plants all over the world but how many of these do we actually know about?

Monkeys are said to be our ancestors. Their species is divided into 2 sets, Old World Species and New World Species. There are 160 species if we look at the Old World Species, and there are 174 Species if we talk about the New World Species.

However, most of us have barely seen around 4-5 species of monkeys.

The number of species of insects in the world will shock you. As per some reports, there are over 1 million species of insects found on the planet Earth. Yes, the number is quite huge and it shows how creative nature has been in creating the wonderful life cycle on the blue planet.

However, despite such great numbers, present-day modern humans are so busy in their materialistic world that they do not pause for a moment, reflect, and look at the beauty of wildlife. Admiring nature is now a forgotten task for humans.

Let us talk about one such forgotten creature that deserves our attention. We are talking about earwigs!

Earwigs are tiny, elongated insects. They come with a pair of terminal appendages that look similar to pincers. Did you know that there are over 2000 species of earwigs in the world? Moreover, while earwigs can look creepy, they are actually endearing mothers. Yes, earwigs are excellent mothers as they take very good care of their young ones. A mother earwig safeguards the babies and offers them food. Even while they are just eggs, earwigs not only safeguard them against dangers but also groom them by removing excess fungi spread over them.

However, a sad fact may make you grab some tissues. While mothers are widely known for their endearing nature and showing gratitude towards mothers is considered the greatest of all good deeds in almost all cultures around the globe, earwigs do not care about it. Yes, mother earwigs take utmost care of her children, however, once the children grow up enough, they actually eat the mother earwigs! Yes, that is pathetic, but that is how ungrateful baby earwigs can be.

Now that you know some facts about earwigs, here comes our challenge!

All you have to do is find the hidden earwigs in the image in not more than 10 seconds.

The rules

The rules are pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do today is set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Once you do that, start looking for the hidden earwig once the timer asks you to start and stop when the timer asks you to stop. Remember, playing the game honestly is the real fun here.

Now, you know something about earwigs as starters and the rules of the challenge as well. There is no point delaying any further. Scroll down for the picture.







Can you find the hidden earwig in just 10 seconds?



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)







Hey, did the timer ask you to stop? Finding the earwig was super tough, wasn’t it? Could you find the hidden earwig?







Here is the earwig hidden!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Phew! That was a tough task! But hey, you learned a thing or two about earwigs today that you already didn’t know about! Celebrate!

