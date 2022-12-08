List of all Himachal Pradesh Governors (1971 - 2022)
The nominal president of India is represented in the state by the governor of Himachal Pradesh. The president appoints the governor, who serves a five-year term. Since July 2021, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has served as governor.
The governors of Himachal Pradesh have a range of powers, including discretionary, legislative, executive, and legislative. The legislative powers relate to making laws and the state legislature, known as the Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad. The executive powers are related to administration, appointments, and removals.
|
S.No
|
Name
|
From
|
To
|
1.
|
Sh. S Chakravarthi
|
25 Jan 1971
|
16 February 1977
|
2.
|
Sh. Amin-ud-din Ahmad Khan
|
17 Feb 1977
|
25 August 1981
|
3.
|
Sh. A.K Banerjee
|
26 August 1981
|
15 April 1983
|
4.
|
Sh. Hokishe Sema
|
16 Apr 1983
|
7 March 1986
|
Justice Prabodh Dinkarrao Desai (addl. charge)
|
8 Mar 1986
|
16 April 1986
|
5.
|
Vice Admiral R.K.S Gandhi
|
17 Apr 1986
|
15 February 1990
|
Sh. S.M.H Burney ( Additional Charge)
|
2 Dec 1987
|
10 January 1988
|
Sh. H.A Brari (addl charge)
|
20 jan 1989
|
12 January 1990
|
6.
|
Sh. B Rachiah
|
16 February 1990
|
19 December 1990
|
7.
|
Sh. Virendra Verma
|
20 December 1990
|
29 January 1993
|
Sh. Surendra Nath (addl charge)
|
30 January 1993
|
10 December 1993
|
8.
|
Sh. Bali Ram Bhagat
|
11 Feb 1993
|
29 June 1993
|
9.
|
Sh.Gulsher Ahmad
|
30 Jun 1993
|
26 November 1993
|
Sh.Surendra Nath (addl charge)
|
27 Nov 1993
|
9 July 1994
|
Justice Vishwanathan Ratnam (addl charge)
|
10 July 1994
|
30 July 1994
|
10.
|
Sh. Suddhkarrao Naik
|
30 July 1994
|
17 September 1995
|
Sh. Mahabir Prasad (addl charge)
|
18 September 1995
|
16 November 1995
|
11.
|
Smt. Sheila Kaul
|
17 November 1995
|
22 April 1996
|
Sh. Mahabir Prasaf (addl charge)
|
23 April 1996
|
25 July 1997
|
12.
|
Smt. V.S Ramadevi
|
25 July 1997
|
1 December 1999
|
13
|
Sh. Vishnu Kant Shastri
|
2 Dec 1999
|
23 November 2000
|
14.
|
Sh. Suraj Bhan
|
23 Nov 2000
|
7 May 2003
|
15.
|
Justice (Redt) Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje
|
8 May 2003
|
19 July 2008
|
16.
|
Prabhu Rau
|
19 July 2008
|
24 January 2010
|
17.
|
Urmila Singh
|
25 Jan 2010
|
24 January 2015
|
Kalyan Singh(addl charge)
|
28 Jan 2015
|
12 August 2015
|
18.
|
Acharya Devvrat
|
12 August 2015
|
21 July 2019
|
19.
|
Kalraj Mishra
|
22 July 2019
|
10 September 2019
|
20.
|
Bandaru Dattatreya
|
11 Sept 2019
|
13 July 2021
|
21.
|
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
|
13 July 2021
|
Incumbent
