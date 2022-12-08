List of all Himachal Pradesh Governors (1971 - 2022)

The nominal president of India is represented in the state by the governor of Himachal Pradesh. The president appoints the governor, who serves a five-year term. Since July 2021, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has served as governor.

The governors of Himachal Pradesh have a range of powers, including discretionary, legislative, executive, and legislative. The legislative powers relate to making laws and the state legislature, known as the Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad. The executive powers are related to administration, appointments, and removals.

List of all Gujarat Governors (1971-2022)

S.No Name From To 1. Sh. S Chakravarthi 25 Jan 1971 16 February 1977 2. Sh. Amin-ud-din Ahmad Khan 17 Feb 1977 25 August 1981 3. Sh. A.K Banerjee 26 August 1981 15 April 1983 4. Sh. Hokishe Sema 16 Apr 1983 7 March 1986 Justice Prabodh Dinkarrao Desai (addl. charge) 8 Mar 1986 16 April 1986 5. Vice Admiral R.K.S Gandhi 17 Apr 1986 15 February 1990 Sh. S.M.H Burney ( Additional Charge) 2 Dec 1987 10 January 1988 Sh. H.A Brari (addl charge) 20 jan 1989 12 January 1990 6. Sh. B Rachiah 16 February 1990 19 December 1990 7. Sh. Virendra Verma 20 December 1990 29 January 1993 Sh. Surendra Nath (addl charge) 30 January 1993 10 December 1993 8. Sh. Bali Ram Bhagat 11 Feb 1993 29 June 1993 9. Sh.Gulsher Ahmad 30 Jun 1993 26 November 1993 Sh.Surendra Nath (addl charge) 27 Nov 1993 9 July 1994 Justice Vishwanathan Ratnam (addl charge) 10 July 1994 30 July 1994 10. Sh. Suddhkarrao Naik 30 July 1994 17 September 1995 Sh. Mahabir Prasad (addl charge) 18 September 1995 16 November 1995 11. Smt. Sheila Kaul 17 November 1995 22 April 1996 Sh. Mahabir Prasaf (addl charge) 23 April 1996 25 July 1997 12. Smt. V.S Ramadevi 25 July 1997 1 December 1999 13 Sh. Vishnu Kant Shastri 2 Dec 1999 23 November 2000 14. Sh. Suraj Bhan 23 Nov 2000 7 May 2003 15. Justice (Redt) Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje 8 May 2003 19 July 2008 16. Prabhu Rau 19 July 2008 24 January 2010 17. Urmila Singh 25 Jan 2010 24 January 2015 Kalyan Singh(addl charge) 28 Jan 2015 12 August 2015 18. Acharya Devvrat 12 August 2015 21 July 2019 19. Kalraj Mishra 22 July 2019 10 September 2019 20. Bandaru Dattatreya 11 Sept 2019 13 July 2021 21. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar 13 July 2021 Incumbent

Some interesting facts related to the Governors of Gujarat

Sh. S Chakravarthy was the first President of Gujarat.

Smt. Sheila Kaul was the first female governor of Gujarat.

Only three have been able to complete their full terms.

