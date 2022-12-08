List of all Himachal Pradesh Governors (1971 - 2022)

Check the complete list of Governors, or the representative of the President of India in the state of Himachal Pradesh.
List of all Governor of Himachal Pradesh
The nominal president of India is represented in the state by the governor of Himachal Pradesh. The president appoints the governor, who serves a five-year term. Since July 2021, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has served as governor.

The governors of Himachal Pradesh have a range of powers, including discretionary, legislative, executive, and legislative. The legislative powers relate to making laws and the state legislature, known as the Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad. The executive powers are related to administration, appointments, and removals.

List of all Himachal Pradesh Governors (1971-2022)

S.No

Name

From

To

1.

Sh. S Chakravarthi

25 Jan 1971

16 February 1977

2.

Sh. Amin-ud-din Ahmad Khan

17 Feb 1977

25 August 1981

3.

Sh. A.K Banerjee

26 August 1981

15 April 1983

4.

Sh. Hokishe Sema

16 Apr 1983

7 March 1986
 

Justice Prabodh Dinkarrao Desai (addl. charge)

8 Mar 1986

16 April 1986

5. 

Vice Admiral R.K.S Gandhi

17 Apr 1986

15 February 1990
 

Sh. S.M.H  Burney ( Additional Charge)

2 Dec 1987

10 January 1988
 

Sh. H.A Brari (addl charge)

20 jan 1989

12 January 1990

6.

Sh. B Rachiah

16 February 1990

19 December 1990

7.

Sh. Virendra Verma

20 December 1990

29 January 1993
 

Sh. Surendra Nath (addl charge)

30 January 1993

10 December 1993

8.

Sh. Bali Ram Bhagat

11 Feb 1993

29 June 1993

9.

Sh.Gulsher Ahmad

30 Jun 1993

26 November 1993
 

Sh.Surendra Nath (addl charge)

27 Nov 1993

9 July 1994
 

Justice Vishwanathan Ratnam (addl charge)

10 July 1994

30 July 1994

10.

Sh. Suddhkarrao Naik

30 July 1994

17 September 1995
 

Sh. Mahabir Prasad (addl charge)

18 September 1995

16 November 1995

11.

Smt. Sheila Kaul

17 November 1995

22 April 1996
 

Sh. Mahabir Prasaf (addl charge)

23 April 1996

25 July 1997

12.

Smt. V.S Ramadevi

25 July 1997

1 December 1999

13

Sh. Vishnu Kant Shastri

2 Dec 1999

23 November 2000

14.

Sh. Suraj Bhan

23 Nov 2000

7 May 2003

15.

Justice (Redt) Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje

8 May 2003

19 July 2008

16.

Prabhu Rau

19 July 2008

24 January 2010

17.

Urmila Singh

25 Jan 2010

24 January 2015
 

Kalyan Singh(addl charge)

28 Jan 2015

12 August 2015

18.

Acharya Devvrat

12 August 2015

21 July 2019

19.

Kalraj Mishra

22 July 2019

10 September 2019

20.

Bandaru Dattatreya

11 Sept 2019

13 July 2021

21.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

13 July 2021

Incumbent

Some interesting facts related to the Governors of Himachal Pradesh

  • Sh. S Chakravarthy was the first President of Gujarat.
  • Smt. Sheila Kaul was the first female governor of Gujarat.
  • Only three have been able to complete their full terms.

Also check, List of all Governors of Gujarat

List of Governors of Uttar Pradesh
