List of all Gujarat Governors (1960 - 2022)

Gujarat's Governor serves as the president of India's nominal representative in the Gujarat state. The governor, who resides in Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, is chosen by the president for a five-year term. The governor was appointed on July 22, 2019, by Acharya Devvrat.

The governors of Gujarat have a variety of powers, including discretionary powers, legislative powers, executive powers related to administration, appointments, and removals, and legislative powers related to lawmaking and the state legislature, known as the Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad.

List of all Gujarat Governors

S.No Name From To Party 1. Mehandi Nawaz Jung 1 May 1960 1 Aug 1965 Independent 2. Nityanand Kanungo 1 Aug 1965 7 Dec 1967 Indian National Congress 3. P.N Bhagwati(acting 7 Dec 1967 26 Dec 1967 Independent 4. Shriman Narayan 26 Dec 1967 17 Mar 1973 Independent 5. P.N Bhagwati 17 Mar 1973 4 Apr 1973 Independent 6. Kambanthodath Kunhan Vishwanathan 4 Apr 1973 14 Aug 1978 Independent 7. Sharda Mukherjee 14 Aug 1978 6 Aug 1983 INC 8. K.M Chandy 6 Aug 1983 26 Apr 1984 INC 9. Braj Kumar Nehru 26 Apr 1984 26 Feb 1986 Independent 10. Ram Krishna Trivedi 26 Feb 1986 2 May 1990 INC 11. Mahipal Shahsti 2 May 1990 21 Dec 1990 INC 12. Sarup Singh 21 Dec 1990 1 Jul 1995 INC 13. Naresh Chandra 1 Jul 1995 1 Mar 1996 Independent 14. Krishna Pal Singh 1 Mar 1996 25 Apr 1998 INC 15. Anshuman Singh 25 Apr 1998 16 Jan 1999 Independent 16. K.G Balakrishan (acting) 16 Jan 1999 18 Mar 1999 Independent 17. Sunder Singh Bhandari 18 Mar 1999 7 May 2003 BJP 18. Kailashpati Mishra 7 May 2003 2 Jul 2004 BJP 19. Balram Jakhar (additional charge) 2 Jul 2004 24 Jul 2004 INC 20. Nawal Kishore Sharma 24 Jul 2004 24 Jul 2009 INC 21. S.C Jamir 30 Jul 2009 26 Nov 2009 INC 22. Kamla Beniwal 29 Nov 2009 6 July 2014 INC 23. Margaret Alva 7 July 2014 15 July 2014 INC 24. Om Prakash Koli 16 July 2014 21 July 2019 Independent 25. Acharaya Devvrat 21 July 2019 Incumbent Independent

Some interesting facts related to the Governors of Gujarat