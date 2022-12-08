List of all Gujarat Governors (1960 - 2022)

Check the complete list of Governors or the representative of the President of India in the state of Gujarat.
List of Gujarat Governors
List of Gujarat Governors

Gujarat's Governor serves as the president of India's nominal representative in the Gujarat state. The governor, who resides in Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, is chosen by the president for a five-year term. The governor was appointed on July 22, 2019, by Acharya Devvrat.

The governors of Gujarat have a variety of powers, including discretionary powers, legislative powers, executive powers related to administration, appointments, and removals, and legislative powers related to lawmaking and the state legislature, known as the Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad.

List of all Gujarat Governors

S.No

Name

From

To

Party

1.

Mehandi Nawaz Jung

1 May 1960

1 Aug 1965

Independent

2.

Nityanand Kanungo

1 Aug 1965

7 Dec 1967

Indian National Congress

3.

P.N Bhagwati(acting

7 Dec 1967

26 Dec 1967

Independent

4.

Shriman Narayan

26 Dec 1967

17 Mar 1973

Independent

5.

P.N Bhagwati

17 Mar 1973

4 Apr 1973

Independent

6.

Kambanthodath Kunhan Vishwanathan

4 Apr 1973

14 Aug 1978

Independent

7.

Sharda Mukherjee

14 Aug 1978

6 Aug 1983

INC

8.

K.M Chandy

6 Aug 1983

26 Apr 1984

INC

9.

Braj Kumar Nehru

26 Apr 1984

26 Feb 1986

Independent

10.

Ram Krishna Trivedi

26 Feb 1986

2 May 1990

INC

11.

Mahipal Shahsti

2 May 1990

21 Dec 1990

INC

12.

Sarup Singh

21 Dec 1990

1 Jul 1995

INC

13.

Naresh Chandra

1 Jul 1995

1 Mar 1996

Independent

14.

Krishna Pal Singh

1 Mar 1996

25 Apr 1998

INC

15.

Anshuman Singh

25 Apr 1998

16 Jan 1999

Independent

16.

K.G Balakrishan (acting)

16 Jan 1999

18 Mar 1999

Independent

17.

Sunder Singh Bhandari

18 Mar 1999

7 May 2003

BJP

18.

Kailashpati Mishra

7 May 2003

2 Jul 2004

BJP

19.

Balram Jakhar (additional charge)

2 Jul 2004

24 Jul 2004

INC

20.

Nawal Kishore Sharma

24 Jul 2004

24 Jul 2009

INC

21.

S.C Jamir

30 Jul 2009

26 Nov 2009

INC

22.

Kamla Beniwal

29 Nov 2009

6 July 2014

INC

23.

Margaret Alva

7 July 2014

15 July 2014

INC

24.

Om Prakash Koli

16 July 2014

21 July 2019

Independent

25.

Acharaya Devvrat

21 July 2019

Incumbent

Independent

Some interesting facts related to the Governors of Gujarat

  • Mehandi Nawaz Jung was the first President of Gujarat.
  • Sharda Mukherjee was the first female governor of Gujarat.
  • Three acting governors had taken charge of Gujarat to date.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next