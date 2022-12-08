List of all Gujarat Governors (1960 - 2022)
Gujarat's Governor serves as the president of India's nominal representative in the Gujarat state. The governor, who resides in Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, is chosen by the president for a five-year term. The governor was appointed on July 22, 2019, by Acharya Devvrat.
The governors of Gujarat have a variety of powers, including discretionary powers, legislative powers, executive powers related to administration, appointments, and removals, and legislative powers related to lawmaking and the state legislature, known as the Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad.
List of all Gujarat Governors
|
S.No
|
Name
|
From
|
To
|
Party
|
1.
|
Mehandi Nawaz Jung
|
1 May 1960
|
1 Aug 1965
|
Independent
|
2.
|
Nityanand Kanungo
|
1 Aug 1965
|
7 Dec 1967
|
Indian National Congress
|
3.
|
P.N Bhagwati(acting
|
7 Dec 1967
|
26 Dec 1967
|
Independent
|
4.
|
Shriman Narayan
|
26 Dec 1967
|
17 Mar 1973
|
Independent
|
5.
|
P.N Bhagwati
|
17 Mar 1973
|
4 Apr 1973
|
Independent
|
6.
|
Kambanthodath Kunhan Vishwanathan
|
4 Apr 1973
|
14 Aug 1978
|
Independent
|
7.
|
Sharda Mukherjee
|
14 Aug 1978
|
6 Aug 1983
|
INC
|
8.
|
K.M Chandy
|
6 Aug 1983
|
26 Apr 1984
|
INC
|
9.
|
Braj Kumar Nehru
|
26 Apr 1984
|
26 Feb 1986
|
Independent
|
10.
|
Ram Krishna Trivedi
|
26 Feb 1986
|
2 May 1990
|
INC
|
11.
|
Mahipal Shahsti
|
2 May 1990
|
21 Dec 1990
|
INC
|
12.
|
Sarup Singh
|
21 Dec 1990
|
1 Jul 1995
|
INC
|
13.
|
Naresh Chandra
|
1 Jul 1995
|
1 Mar 1996
|
Independent
|
14.
|
Krishna Pal Singh
|
1 Mar 1996
|
25 Apr 1998
|
INC
|
15.
|
Anshuman Singh
|
25 Apr 1998
|
16 Jan 1999
|
Independent
|
16.
|
K.G Balakrishan (acting)
|
16 Jan 1999
|
18 Mar 1999
|
Independent
|
17.
|
Sunder Singh Bhandari
|
18 Mar 1999
|
7 May 2003
|
BJP
|
18.
|
Kailashpati Mishra
|
7 May 2003
|
2 Jul 2004
|
BJP
|
19.
|
Balram Jakhar (additional charge)
|
2 Jul 2004
|
24 Jul 2004
|
INC
|
20.
|
Nawal Kishore Sharma
|
24 Jul 2004
|
24 Jul 2009
|
INC
|
21.
|
S.C Jamir
|
30 Jul 2009
|
26 Nov 2009
|
INC
|
22.
|
Kamla Beniwal
|
29 Nov 2009
|
6 July 2014
|
INC
|
23.
|
Margaret Alva
|
7 July 2014
|
15 July 2014
|
INC
|
24.
|
Om Prakash Koli
|
16 July 2014
|
21 July 2019
|
Independent
|
25.
|
Acharaya Devvrat
|
21 July 2019
|
Incumbent
|
Independent
Some interesting facts related to the Governors of Gujarat
- Mehandi Nawaz Jung was the first President of Gujarat.
- Sharda Mukherjee was the first female governor of Gujarat.
- Three acting governors had taken charge of Gujarat to date.