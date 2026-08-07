The state of Jharkhand was formed from some of the districts of Bihar on November 15, 2000. Since then it has gone through several political phases, the coalition experiments and promulgation of President rule. In a span of 25 years (2000-2026). The politics of Jharkhand has gone through many faces and some form of President's rule has been declared.

You can find a list of all the chief ministers of Jharkhand and their political parties along with some milestones of their official term.

Complete List of Chief Ministers of Jharkhand (2000–2026)