List of Chief Ministers of Jharkhand (2000-2026)
List of Chief Minister of Jharkhand ( 2000-2026): Explore the complete officially updated list of Chief Ministers of Jharkhand from its creation in 2000 to 2026. Discover terms, political parties and key leaders.
The state of Jharkhand was formed from some of the districts of Bihar on November 15, 2000. Since then it has gone through several political phases, the coalition experiments and promulgation of President rule. In a span of 25 years (2000-2026). The politics of Jharkhand has gone through many faces and some form of President's rule has been declared.
You can find a list of all the chief ministers of Jharkhand and their political parties along with some milestones of their official term.
Complete List of Chief Ministers of Jharkhand (2000–2026)
|
S.No.
|
Name of the Chief Minister
|
Term of Office
|
Political Party
|
Constituency
|
1
|
Babulal Marandi
|
15 November 2000 – 17 March 2003
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
Ramgarh / Dumka (First CM of the state)
|
2
|
Arjun Munda (1st Term)
|
18 March 2003 – 02 March 2005
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
Kharsawan
|
3
|
Shibu Soren (1st Term)
|
02 March 2005 – 12 March 2005
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|
Dumka (Shortest tenure of 10 days)
|
4
|
Arjun Munda (2nd Term)
|
12 March 2005 – 14 September 2006
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
Kharsawan
|
5
|
Madhu Koda
|
14 September 2006 – 23 August 2008
|
Independent
|
Jagannathpur (First independent CM of the state)
|
6
|
Shibu Soren (2nd Term)
|
27 August 2008 – 18 January 2009
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|
Dumka
|
-
|
President's Rule
|
19 January 2009 – 29 December 2009
|
N/A
|
Direct Central Rule
|
7
|
Shibu Soren (3rd Term)
|
30 December 2009 – 31 May 2010
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|
Dumka
|
-
|
President's Rule
|
01 June 2010 – 11 September 2010
|
N/A
|
Direct Central Rule
|
8
|
Arjun Munda (3rd Term)
|
11 September 2010 – 18 January 2013
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
Kharsawan
|
-
|
President's Rule
|
18 January 2013 – 12 July 2013
|
N/A
|
Direct Central Rule
|
9
|
Hemant Soren (1st Term)
|
13 July 2013 – 28 December 2014
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|
Dumka
|
10
|
Raghubar Das
|
28 December 2014 – 29 December 2019
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
Jamshedpur East (First non-tribal and first full 5-year term CM)
|
11
|
Hemant Soren (2nd & 3rd Terms)
|
29 December 2019 – 31 January 2024
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|
Barhait
|
12
|
Champai Soren
|
02 February 2024 – 03 July 2024
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|
Seraikella
|
13
|
Hemant Soren (Current Term)
|
04 July 2024 – Present
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|
Barhait
Key Points About Jharkhand's Political History
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Babulal Marandi was the first Chief Minister as he was responsible for governing the state for the first time in November 2000.
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Raghubar Das possesses the unique distinction of being the longest serving Chief Minister (2014-2019) who completed a full term of five years.
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Jharkhand has had coalitions and political instability from the beginning there has been fragmentation of mandates which has led to changes of alliances, independent leadership (Madhu Koda) and implementation of President's Rule several times.
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Most of the Chief Ministers have belonged to tribal communities and the only exception has been Raghubar Das who has a different background.
Current Chief Minister of Jharkhand
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Name: Hemant Soren
-
Political Party: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
-
Current Term: July 2024 - present (re-elected after further assembly elections)
-
Constituency: Barhait
Hemant Soren is the son of Shibu Soren. He is an experienced tribal leader and one of the people behind the founding of the Jharkhand movement and the JMM party.
Soren's was the Chief Minister from 2013-2014, 2019-2024 and briefly took over again in June 2024. Besides holding the Chief Minister's post he has also served as the state's Deputy Chief Minister (2010-2013) and leader of the opposition party.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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