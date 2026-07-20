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35 Colonies, 400 Years: How One Empire Made Half the World Speak Spanish

By Kriti Barua
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 18:57 IST

Spanning over four centuries, the Spanish Empire expanded across the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe, colonising 35 territories. Through exploration and trade, Spain established a vast global domain before these nations gradually achieved their independence.

35 Colonies, 400 Years: How One Empire Made Half the World Speak Spanish
35 Colonies, 400 Years: How One Empire Made Half the World Speak Spanish

Key Points

  • Spanish speakers grew from <4M in 1492 to over 500M today, surpassing English.
  • The Spanish Empire spanned four centuries, peaking under Philip II, uniting thrones in 1580.
  • The empire's reach across continents shaped global trade, with Potosí silver as world currency.

In 1492, when Columbus sailed to the west, the number of Spanish-speaking people in the world stood at less than 4 million. In fact, it was not even the only language in the Iberian Peninsula. It was just Castilian – just another dialect fighting for supremacy in the newly created state of Spain.

Four centuries later, that one small dialect has come to conquer half a continent, cross three oceans and destroy many other languages.

Now, Spanish is spoken by over 500 million people in 35 countries and boasts an extra 100 million speakers compared to English.

But then again, how could a language which came from caves in northern Spain create a linguistic empire that survived even when its empire had long since fallen?

List of Countries and Territories Formerly Under Spanish Rule

Spain created a large global empire across several continents through colonisation via explorations, conquests, and trade until these countries gained their independence over time.

Country / Territory

Year Colonised

Key Explorer / Conquistador

Period of Spanish Rule

Year of Independence / Cession

Description

Argentina

1536

Pedro de Mendoza

1536–1816

1816

Member of the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata, which was a very important trading centre before it gained independence.

Belgium

1556

N/A (Habsburg Inheritance)

1556–1714

1714

It was known as the Spanish Netherlands and was under the control of the Spanish Habsburgs until it came into possession of Austria.

Belize

1524

Hernán Cortés

1524–1798

1798

Belonging to New Spain but was being colonised by British log cutters and other people.

Bolivia

1538

Gonzalo Pizarro

1538–1825

1825

Famous for the Potosí silver mines which funded most of the Spanish Empire.

California (USA)

1769

Gaspar de Portolá

1769–1821

1821

Established through a series of Spanish Catholic missions prior to being incorporated into the newly-formed nation of Mexico.

Chile

1541

Pedro de Valdivia

1541–1818

1818

Encountered decades of stubborn resistance by the native Mapuche population prior to achieving its independence led by Bernardo O’Higgins.

Colombia

1525

Rodrigo de Bastidas

1525–1819

1819

Heart of the Viceroyalty of New Granada and the foundation of Simón Bolívar’s post-independence Gran Colombia.

Costa Rica

1524

Francisco Fernández de Córdoba

1524–1821

1821

The southernmost province of the Captaincy General of Guatemala gained independence alongside neighbouring Central American states.

Cuba

1511

Diego Velázquez de Cuéllar

1511–1898

1898

Spain's crucial Caribbean island stronghold and sugar producer remained loyal until the Spanish-American War.

Dominican Republic

1492

Christopher Columbus

1492–1795

1795

Site of La Hispaniola, the very first permanent European settlement in the Americas.

Ecuador

1534

Sebastián de Belalcázar

1534–1822

1822

Home to Quito, a key administrative and artistic hub in the Andes under Spanish rule.

El Salvador

1524

Pedro de Alvarado

1524–1821

1821

Highly valued for its agriculture, particularly indigo production, before joining the Central American independence movement.

Equatorial Guinea

1778

Fernão do Po (Portuguese)

1778–1968

1968

Spain's primary colony in sub-Saharan Africa, acquired from Portugal via treaty in exchange for American territory.

Florida (USA)

1565

Pedro Menéndez de Avilés

1565–1821

1821

Home to St. Augustine, the oldest continuously inhabited European settlement in the continental United States.

Guam

1668

Diego Luis de San Vitores

1668–1898

1898

A vital trans-Pacific stopping point for the Manila-Acapulco Galleon trade before being ceded to the U.S.

Guatemala

1524

Pedro de Alvarado

1524–1821

1821

It served as the capital of the Captaincy General of Guatemala, governing most of Central America.

Haiti

1492

Christopher Columbus

1492–1697

1697

Originally western Hispaniola, Spain ceded the territory to France under the Treaty of Ryswick.

Honduras

1524

Cristóbal de Olid

1524–1821

1821

Rich in silver and mineral wealth, it was an important economic centre in colonial Central America.

Italy (Southern/Lombardy)

1504

Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba

1504–1714

1714

Naples, Sicily, and Milan were ruled directly by Spain as key Mediterranean strongholds for over two centuries.

Jamaica

1509

Juan de Esquivel

1509–1655

1655

Known as Santiago under Spanish rule before being captured by British forces under Oliver Cromwell.

Louisiana (USA)

1762

Hernando de Soto (explored)

1762–1801

1801

Ceded by France to Spain after the Seven Years' War, expanding Spanish control across the Mississippi.

Luxembourg

1556

N/A (Habsburg Inheritance)

1556–1714

1714

Governed as part of the Spanish Netherlands during the height of Spanish Habsburg power in Europe.

Mexico

1521

Hernán Cortés

1521–1821

1821

The capital of the Viceroyalty of New Spain, where Spanish culture deeply blended with indigenous Aztec civilisation.

Morocco (Northern/Tarfaya)

1912

General Marina

1912–1956

1956

Established as a Spanish protectorate in northern Africa during the modern imperial era.

Nicaragua

1522

Gil González Dávila

1522–1821

1821

Centred around rich colonial towns like Granada and León along key Central American trade routes.

Panama

1510

Vasco Núñez de Balboa

1510–1821

1821

Served as the vital transit point for transferring Peruvian silver across the isthmus toward Europe.

Paraguay

1537

Juan de Salazar de Espinosa

1537–1811

1811

Famous for the Jesuit Reductions, communal settlements created to integrate and protect Guaraní indigenous populations.

Peru

1532

Francisco Pizarro

1532–1824

1824

Heart of the Inca Empire and major silver source for Spain until the decisive Battle of Ayacucho.

Portugal

1580

Philip II of Spain

1580–1640

1640

United under Spanish monarch Philip II in the Iberian Union, sharing a ruler for 60 years.

Puerto Rico

1508

Juan Ponce de León

1508–1898

1898

Crucial strategic Caribbean fortress protecting trade routes, remaining Spanish until the Spanish-American War.

The Netherlands

1556

N/A (Habsburg Inheritance)

1556–1581

1581

Sparked the Eighty Years' War against Spanish rule, ultimately establishing the Dutch Republic.

The Philippines

1565

Miguel López de Legazpi

1565–1898

1898

Spain's major Asian colony and key node for global trade before being ceded to the U.S.

Trinidad and Tobago

1498

Christopher Columbus

1498–1797

1797

Remained a sparsely populated Spanish colony for three centuries before being captured by a British fleet.

Uruguay

1726

Bruno Mauricio de Zabala

1726–1811

1811

Founded as a buffer zone against Portuguese expansion before fighting for its independent sovereignty.

Venezuela

1522

Alonso de Ojeda

1522–1821

1821

Agricultural producer of cocoa and tobacco, serving as the birthplace of independence hero Simón Bolívar.

About the Spanish Empire

Spanish Empire - Wikipedia

The Spanish Empire, which has been referred to throughout history as the Monarchia Hispanica (Hispanic Monarchy) and the Catholic Monarchy (Monarquía Católica), is one of the greatest empires of all time in geographical terms. 

The era of Philip II's reign is the era of the peak of the Spanish Empire and its achievement of the fame of being "an empire where the sun never sets".

Over the course of four centuries of its existence, the Spanish Empire included not only European countries but also the territories of North and South Americas, Africa, the Philippines and some territories of Asia.

In 1580, Philip II managed to unify the Spanish and Portuguese thrones and dominated their vast trade network for sixty years.

In addition to colonisation and mining of metals, the Spanish Empire changed the economy and culture of the planet in many different ways. For example, silver extracted in Potosí (currently in Bolivia) used to be the leading currency of the world, even in the trade between Spain and Imperial China.

Besides that, through the Columbian exchange, the Spanish Empire changed the food habits and farming practices of the globe.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive - Editorial

Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 18:57 IST

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