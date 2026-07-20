35 Colonies, 400 Years: How One Empire Made Half the World Speak Spanish

In 1492, when Columbus sailed to the west, the number of Spanish-speaking people in the world stood at less than 4 million. In fact, it was not even the only language in the Iberian Peninsula. It was just Castilian – just another dialect fighting for supremacy in the newly created state of Spain.

Four centuries later, that one small dialect has come to conquer half a continent, cross three oceans and destroy many other languages.

Now, Spanish is spoken by over 500 million people in 35 countries and boasts an extra 100 million speakers compared to English.

But then again, how could a language which came from caves in northern Spain create a linguistic empire that survived even when its empire had long since fallen?

List of Countries and Territories Formerly Under Spanish Rule

Spain created a large global empire across several continents through colonisation via explorations, conquests, and trade until these countries gained their independence over time.