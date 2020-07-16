List of Fastest Fifty in One day International (ODIs) Match

In the international cricket, a century of runs is called when a player scores 100 runs in an inning. In the same way, if a player scores 50 runs in an inning it is known as a half-century.

Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of the highest number of centuries and runs scored in both ODI and Test format of cricket.

Sachin has scored 51 centuries in the test matches and 49 in the ODIs. So he is the only player who has scored 100 centuries in international cricket history.

As an Indian player Ajit Agarkar holds the record of scoring the fastest half-century in ODI. He scored 50 off 21 balls against Zimbabwe.

Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh are the other Indian players who have scored a half-century in ODIs in just 22 balls each.

Now let us know the name of the players who have scored the fastest half-century in less than or just 20 balls.

List of Fastest Fifty in the ODIs:-

Player Date Balls 1. AB De Villiers (SA) Jan 18, 2015 16 2.MDKJ Perera (SL) July 15, 2015 17 2. Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) Apr 07, 1996 17 4.BB McCullum (NZ) Feb 20, 2015 18 5.S.P.O'Donnell (Australia) May 02, 1990 18 6. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) Oct 04, 1996 18 7. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan ) Sep 21, 2002 18 8. M.Boucher (South Africa) Oct 22, 2001 19 9. JM Kemp (South Africa) Feb 27, 2005 19 10. BB McCullum (NZ) 31 Dec 2007 19 11. LRPL Taylor (NZ) 01 July 2008 19 12.DJ Hussey (Australia) 06 July 2008 19 12. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) Apr 15, 2005 20

Records of fastest century and half-century:-

1. The fastest half-century in the test match is scored by the Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) in just 21 balls against Australia 2014-15.

2. The fastest century in Test cricket scored by Brendon McCullum in just 54 balls against Australia in 2016.

3. Chris Gayle (WI) scored the fastest century in Twenty 20 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in just 30 balls in 2013.

4. Fastest century in the Twenty 20 international scored by the David Miller of South Africa in just 35 balls against Bangladesh on 29 October 2017.

5. The fastest century in the One-day International match was scored by the AB de Villiers (South Africa)in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.

It is very surprising that no Indian player could manage to score a half-century in ODI in less than 20 balls so far.

So this was the list of the fastest half-century in the ODI matches. If you want to know the name of the player who has scored the fastest century in the One-day International match, click on the link given below;