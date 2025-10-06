List of Top 10 Major Women Freedom Fighters of India

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 6, 2025, 12:59 IST

India's struggle for independence was significantly shaped by fearless women who challenged norms and led movements against colonial rule. From Rani Lakshmibai's valor to Sarojini Naidu's inspiration and Aruna Asaf Ali's revolutionary zeal, these extraordinary women demonstrated that love of country transcends gender. 

Major Women Freedom Fighters of India

The Indian struggle for independence was not just fought by valiant men, but fearless women as equally important forces in the fight against colonial rule. These extraordinary women challenged the norms and customs of the day, and led uprisings, movements, and million of their fellow Indians to join the fight against colonial rule. Through their fearlessness, persistence, and sacrifice, they became symbols of resistance and empowerment.

From Rani Lakshmibai's valor on the employ, to Sarojini Naidu's inspiration, to Aruna Asaf Ali's revolutionary zeal, these women illustrated the fact that love of country is not limited to gender. Through their tribulations and contributions, they set the values of an independent and egalitarian India. Below is a final list of 10 notable women freedom fighters of India that still inspire generations of people all over the country.

Top 10 Major Women Freedom Fighters of India

Here is the list of the top 10 Major Women Freedom Fighters of India along with their name, state they belonged to, years of work and their key contributions: 

No.

Name

State/Region

Active Year

Key Contribution 

1

Rani Lakshmibai

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

1857

Led 1857 Revolt bravely

2

Sarojini Naidu

Telangana / Uttar Pradesh

1915-1947

Poet, Civil Disobedience Leader

3

Begum Hazrat Mahal

Awadh (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh)

1857-1859

Led Awadh Revolt

4

Kasturba Gandhi

Gujarat

1917-1944

Promoted non-violence, satyagraha

5

Aruna Asaf Ali

Haryana / Delhi

1942-1947

Quit India Movement leader

6

Madam Bhikaji Cama

Maharashtra

1907-1915

Unfurled first national flag

7

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

Karnataka

1930-1947

Salt Satyagraha, social reform

8

Annie Besant

Tamil Nadu (Madras)

1914-1917

Founded Home Rule League

9

Captain Lakshmi Sahgal

Tamil Nadu / INA

1943-1945

Led Rani Jhansi Regiment

10

Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

Uttar Pradesh

1930-1947

Non-Cooperation, UN diplomat

1. Rani Lakshmibai (Rani of Jhansi)

Rani Lakshmi Bai | Education

Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi was one of the most brilliant leaders of the Revolt of 1857. Noted for her exceptional bravery, she led her army into battle against British forces without hesitation to protect her kingdom. 

She declined to surrender and fought to the very end. Her bravery and determination earned her a proud place in the history of resistance and nationalism, awakening in countless Indians a spirit of revolution in India's independence struggle.

2. Sarojini Naidu

Remembering Sarojini Naidu, India's nightingale who endeared millions with her words

Sarojini Naidu, who is internationally recognized as the "Nightingale of India," worked as a poet, speaker, and political leader during the Indian Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement.

She was a close compatriot of Mahatma Gandhi and served as an advocate for women's rights and social change. She would later go on to be the first female Governor of an Indian state, playing a vital role in Indian socio-political and cultural history. 

3. Begum Hazrat Mahal

Begum Hazrat Mahal: The Last Queen of Avadh documentary to be screened in Kathmandu | Entertainment-others News - The Indian Express

Begum Hazrat Mahal was a courageous leader in the Revolt of 1857, particularly during the events that flourished in Awadh. When Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was exiled, she took the helm of the revolution and led the charge against the British.

She demonstrated strong leadership capability and diligent planning that inspired others to join their fight during the revolt. Her resilience brought her eventually to Nepal, but nonetheless, her overwhelming bravery to serve in such ways contributed to being recognized in India's freedom struggle movement.

4. Kasturba Gandhi 

Kasturba Gandhi (11th April, 1869 – 22nd February, 1944)

Kasturba Gandhi, the spouse of Mahatma Gandhi, was a loyal freedom fighter and social reformer. She was actively involved in the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Quit India Movement, and encouraged women's contribution to national causes.

She was noted for her strength, simplicity, and affection, and was active with Gandhiji in all struggles. In her own right, she was also a noted Indian figure throughout the non-violent and anti-inequality and economic inequality movements.

5. Aruna Asaf Ali 

Women's Activism NYC

Aruna Asaf Ali was a revolutionary leader who became well-known during the Quit India Movement of 1942 when she hoisted the Indian National Congress flag at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Mumbai. Her act of bravery flew in the face of British authorities. It became a rallying symbol of resistance.

In the aftermath of independence, she continued her work in the field of welfare and the rights of women, and received the Bharat Ratna after her death in recognition of her accomplishments.


