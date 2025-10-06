List of Top 10 Major Women Freedom Fighters of India

The Indian struggle for independence was not just fought by valiant men, but fearless women as equally important forces in the fight against colonial rule. These extraordinary women challenged the norms and customs of the day, and led uprisings, movements, and million of their fellow Indians to join the fight against colonial rule. Through their fearlessness, persistence, and sacrifice, they became symbols of resistance and empowerment. From Rani Lakshmibai's valor on the employ, to Sarojini Naidu's inspiration, to Aruna Asaf Ali's revolutionary zeal, these women illustrated the fact that love of country is not limited to gender. Through their tribulations and contributions, they set the values of an independent and egalitarian India. Below is a final list of 10 notable women freedom fighters of India that still inspire generations of people all over the country.

Top 10 Major Women Freedom Fighters of India Here is the list of the top 10 Major Women Freedom Fighters of India along with their name, state they belonged to, years of work and their key contributions: No. Name State/Region Active Year Key Contribution 1 Rani Lakshmibai Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh 1857 Led 1857 Revolt bravely 2 Sarojini Naidu Telangana / Uttar Pradesh 1915-1947 Poet, Civil Disobedience Leader 3 Begum Hazrat Mahal Awadh (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) 1857-1859 Led Awadh Revolt 4 Kasturba Gandhi Gujarat 1917-1944 Promoted non-violence, satyagraha 5 Aruna Asaf Ali Haryana / Delhi 1942-1947 Quit India Movement leader 6 Madam Bhikaji Cama Maharashtra 1907-1915 Unfurled first national flag 7 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Karnataka 1930-1947 Salt Satyagraha, social reform 8 Annie Besant Tamil Nadu (Madras) 1914-1917 Founded Home Rule League 9 Captain Lakshmi Sahgal Tamil Nadu / INA 1943-1945 Led Rani Jhansi Regiment 10 Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit Uttar Pradesh 1930-1947 Non-Cooperation, UN diplomat

1. Rani Lakshmibai (Rani of Jhansi) Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi was one of the most brilliant leaders of the Revolt of 1857. Noted for her exceptional bravery, she led her army into battle against British forces without hesitation to protect her kingdom. She declined to surrender and fought to the very end. Her bravery and determination earned her a proud place in the history of resistance and nationalism, awakening in countless Indians a spirit of revolution in India's independence struggle. 2. Sarojini Naidu Sarojini Naidu, who is internationally recognized as the "Nightingale of India," worked as a poet, speaker, and political leader during the Indian Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement. She was a close compatriot of Mahatma Gandhi and served as an advocate for women's rights and social change. She would later go on to be the first female Governor of an Indian state, playing a vital role in Indian socio-political and cultural history.

3. Begum Hazrat Mahal Begum Hazrat Mahal was a courageous leader in the Revolt of 1857, particularly during the events that flourished in Awadh. When Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was exiled, she took the helm of the revolution and led the charge against the British. She demonstrated strong leadership capability and diligent planning that inspired others to join their fight during the revolt. Her resilience brought her eventually to Nepal, but nonetheless, her overwhelming bravery to serve in such ways contributed to being recognized in India's freedom struggle movement. 4. Kasturba Gandhi Kasturba Gandhi, the spouse of Mahatma Gandhi, was a loyal freedom fighter and social reformer. She was actively involved in the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Quit India Movement, and encouraged women's contribution to national causes.