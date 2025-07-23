List of Top 10 Largest Dams in the World [Updated 2025]

Dams are some of the most impressive features of human engineering. It is built to control rivers, prevent floods, generate electricity, and support agriculture. It is combined with scientific precision with massive physical scale. In 2025, the world's biggest dams not only show structural might but also symbolise national progress and innovation. From China’s power-generating dams to the multipurpose production of electricity generation of dams in the Americas, these dams are entirely reshaping the landscapes while serving millions of people.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 biggest dams in the world based on structural size, electricity capacity, and water volume. Each dam is built for the role it plays in its country’s development, including hydro-electricity generation, to control the flood, and for agricultural uses. Let’s explore the modern-day titans of water engineering.