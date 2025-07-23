List of Top 10 Largest Dams in the World [Updated 2025]

Dams are some of the most impressive features of human engineering. It is built to control rivers, prevent floods, generate electricity, and support agriculture. It is combined with scientific precision with massive physical scale. In 2025, the world's biggest dams not only show structural might but also symbolise national progress and innovation. From China’s power-generating dams to the multipurpose production of electricity generation of dams in the Americas, these dams are entirely reshaping the landscapes while serving millions of people.
In this article, we will explore the top 10 biggest dams in the world based on structural size, electricity capacity, and water volume. Each dam is built for the role it plays in its country’s development, including hydro-electricity generation, to control the flood, and for agricultural uses. Let’s explore the modern-day titans of water engineering.
Top 10 Largest Dams in the World (2025)
|
Rank
|
Dam Name
|
Country/
Location
|
River
|
Type
|
Year Completed
|
Primary Purpose
|
1
|
Three Gorges Dam
|
China (Hubei)
|
Yangtze River
|
Concrete Gravity
|
2006
|
Hydropower, flood control
|
2
|
Itaipu Dam
|
Brazil & Paraguay
|
Paraná River
|
Gravity
|
1984
|
Renewable energy
|
3
|
Xiluodu Dam
|
China (Yunnan)
|
Jinsha River
|
Arch
|
2013
|
Power, flood control
|
4
|
Guri Dam
|
Venezuela
|
Caroní River
|
Gravity + Embankment
|
1986
|
Electricity
|
5
|
Tucuruí Dam
|
Brazil
|
Tocantins River
|
Concrete Gravity
|
1984
|
Power generation
|
6
|
Kariba Dam
|
Zambia & Zimbabwe
|
Zambezi River
|
Arch
|
1959
|
Electricity
|
7
|
Hoover Dam
|
USA (Nevada–Arizona)
|
Colorado River
|
Arch-Gravity
|
1936
|
Water, flood control
|
8
|
Longtan Dam
|
China (Guangxi)
|
Hongshui River
|
Concrete Gravity
|
2009
|
Energy, flood control
|
9
|
Grand Coulee Dam
|
USA (Washington State)
|
Columbia River
|
Gravity
|
1942
|
Irrigation, hydropower
|
10
|
Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam
|
Russia (Siberia)
|
Yenisei River
|
Arch-Gravity
|
1985
|
Hydropower
Detailed Overview of the Top 10 Largest Dams in the World
1. Three Gorges Dam: China
Source: yangtzeriver
-
Location: Yangtze River, Hubei Province
-
Type: Concrete gravity dam
-
Year Completed: 2006
-
Purpose: Hydropower, navigation, flood control
-
Key Feature: It is the world’s largest hydroelectric power station
-
Interesting Fact: It can generate enough electricity to supply over 50 million homes annually.
2. Itaipu Dam: Brazil & Paraguay
Source: hydropower.org
-
Location: Paraná River
-
Type: Gravity dam
-
Year Completed: 1984
-
Purpose: Renewable energy
-
Key Feature: One of the highest energy outputs globally
-
Interesting Fact: It supplies over 75% of Paraguay’s total electricity.
3. Xiluodu Dam: China
Source: sasac.gov.cn
-
Location: Jinsha River, Yunnan
-
Type: Arch dam
-
Year Completed: 2013
-
Purpose: Electricity, flood management
-
Key Feature: It is one of the tallest dams globally
-
Interesting Fact: This dam is built in a seismic zone with advanced quake-resistance tech.
4. Guri Dam: Venezuela
Source: renewableenergyworld
-
Location: Caroní River
-
Type: Gravity and embankment dam
-
Year Completed: 1986
-
Purpose: Power generation
-
Key Feature: This dam is one of the world’s largest artificial lakes
-
Interesting Fact: It is vital for Venezuela’s national power supply.
5. Tucuruí Dam: Brazil
Source: storymaps
-
Location: Tocantins River
-
Type: Concrete gravity dam
-
Year Completed: 1984
-
Purpose: Regional electricity
-
Key Feature: This dam serves northern and northeastern Brazil
-
Interesting Fact: This dam supports one of Brazil’s major industrial power hubs.
6. Kariba Dam: Zambia & Zimbabwe
Source: agribusinesszambia
-
Location: Zambezi River
-
Type: Arch dam
-
Year Completed: 1959
-
Purpose: Hydropower
-
Key Feature: This dam holds one of the world’s largest man-made reservoirs
-
Interesting Fact: This dam shared an energy source for both countries.
7. Hoover Dam: United States
Source: usbr.gov
-
Location: Border of Nevada and Arizona, Colorado River
-
Type: Arch-gravity dam
-
Year Completed: 1936
-
Purpose: Flood control, hydropower, water storage
-
Key Feature: This dam is iconic symbol of American engineering
-
Interesting Fact: This dam was built during the Great Depression and is still functional today.
8. Longtan Dam: China
Source: renewableenergyworld
-
Location: Hongshui River, Guangxi
-
Type: Concrete gravity dam
-
Year Completed: 2009
-
Purpose: Flood control, electricity
-
Key Feature: It is one of China's tallest dams
-
Interesting Fact: This dam is critical for southern China's power grid.
9. Grand Coulee Dam: United States
Source: World Atlas
-
Location: Columbia River, Washington
-
Type: Gravity dam
-
Year Completed: 1942
-
Purpose: Irrigation, flood management, electricity
-
Key Feature: This dam is the largest power plant in the U.S. by capacity
-
Interesting Fact: It transformed the state into a top agricultural producer.
10. Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam: Russia
Source: wermac.org
-
Location: Yenisei River, Siberia
-
Type: Arch-gravity dam
-
Year Completed: 1985
-
Purpose: Hydropower
-
Key Feature: This dam is Russia’s most powerful dam, which helps in generating hydroelectricity.
-
Interesting Fact: It suffered a major turbine explosion in 2009 but was rebuilt with advanced safety upgrades.
Conclusion
These massive dams are more than just engineering marvels—they are lifelines for power, water, and development across nations. As we move into 2025, they continue to play a crucial role in sustainable growth, energy security, and disaster management, highlighting the brilliance of modern infrastructure and human innovation in water resource management.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation