Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 10 Largest Dams in the World [Updated 2025]

Explore the world’s top 10 largest dams in 2025, showcasing incredible feats of engineering. From China to the Americas, these massive structures control floods, generate electricity, and support agriculture. Discover each dam’s purpose, design, and impact on development, and see how they reshape landscapes and power millions globally.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 23, 2025, 13:07 IST
List of Top 10 Largest Dams in the World [Updated 2025]
List of Top 10 Largest Dams in the World [Updated 2025]

Dams are some of the most impressive features of human engineering. It is built to control rivers, prevent floods, generate electricity, and support agriculture. It is combined with scientific precision with massive physical scale. In 2025, the world's biggest dams not only show structural might but also symbolise national progress and innovation. From China’s power-generating dams to the multipurpose production of electricity generation of dams in the Americas, these dams are entirely reshaping the landscapes while serving millions of people. 

In this article, we will explore the top 10 biggest dams in the world based on structural size, electricity capacity, and water volume. Each dam is built for the role it plays in its country’s development, including hydro-electricity generation, to control the flood, and for agricultural uses. Let’s explore the modern-day titans of water engineering.

Top 10 Largest Dams in the World (2025)

Rank

Dam Name

Country/

Location

River

Type

Year Completed

Primary Purpose

1

Three Gorges Dam

China (Hubei)

Yangtze River

Concrete Gravity

2006

Hydropower, flood control

2

Itaipu Dam

Brazil & Paraguay

Paraná River

Gravity

1984

Renewable energy

3

Xiluodu Dam

China (Yunnan)

Jinsha River

Arch

2013

Power, flood control

4

Guri Dam

Venezuela

Caroní River

Gravity + Embankment

1986

Electricity

5

Tucuruí Dam

Brazil

Tocantins River

Concrete Gravity

1984

Power generation

6

Kariba Dam

Zambia & Zimbabwe

Zambezi River

Arch

1959

Electricity

7

Hoover Dam

USA (Nevada–Arizona)

Colorado River

Arch-Gravity

1936

Water, flood control

8

Longtan Dam

China (Guangxi)

Hongshui River

Concrete Gravity

2009

Energy, flood control

9

Grand Coulee Dam

USA (Washington State)

Columbia River

Gravity

1942

Irrigation, hydropower

10

Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam

Russia (Siberia)

Yenisei River

Arch-Gravity

1985

Hydropower

Detailed Overview of the Top 10 Largest Dams in the World

1. Three Gorges Dam: China

Source: yangtzeriver

  • Location: Yangtze River, Hubei Province

  • Type: Concrete gravity dam

  • Year Completed: 2006

  • Purpose: Hydropower, navigation, flood control

  • Key Feature: It is the world’s largest hydroelectric power station

  • Interesting Fact: It can generate enough electricity to supply over 50 million homes annually.

2. Itaipu Dam: Brazil & Paraguay

Source: hydropower.org

  • Location: Paraná River

  • Type: Gravity dam

  • Year Completed: 1984

  • Purpose: Renewable energy

  • Key Feature: One of the highest energy outputs globally

  • Interesting Fact: It supplies over 75% of Paraguay’s total electricity.

3. Xiluodu Dam: China

Source: sasac.gov.cn

  • Location: Jinsha River, Yunnan

  • Type: Arch dam

  • Year Completed: 2013

  • Purpose: Electricity, flood management

  • Key Feature: It is one of the tallest dams globally

  • Interesting Fact: This dam is built in a seismic zone with advanced quake-resistance tech.

4. Guri Dam: Venezuela

Source: renewableenergyworld

  • Location: Caroní River

  • Type: Gravity and embankment dam

  • Year Completed: 1986

  • Purpose: Power generation

  • Key Feature: This dam is one of the world’s largest artificial lakes

  • Interesting Fact: It is vital for Venezuela’s national power supply.

5. Tucuruí Dam: Brazil

Source: storymaps

  • Location: Tocantins River

  • Type: Concrete gravity dam

  • Year Completed: 1984

  • Purpose: Regional electricity

  • Key Feature: This dam serves northern and northeastern Brazil

  • Interesting Fact: This dam supports one of Brazil’s major industrial power hubs.

6. Kariba Dam: Zambia & Zimbabwe

Source: agribusinesszambia

  • Location: Zambezi River

  • Type: Arch dam

  • Year Completed: 1959

  • Purpose: Hydropower

  • Key Feature: This dam holds one of the world’s largest man-made reservoirs

  • Interesting Fact: This dam shared an energy source for both countries.

7. Hoover Dam: United States

Source: usbr.gov

  • Location: Border of Nevada and Arizona, Colorado River

  • Type: Arch-gravity dam

  • Year Completed: 1936

  • Purpose: Flood control, hydropower, water storage

  • Key Feature: This dam is iconic symbol of American engineering

  • Interesting Fact: This dam was built during the Great Depression and is still functional today.

8. Longtan Dam: China

Source: renewableenergyworld

  • Location: Hongshui River, Guangxi

  • Type: Concrete gravity dam

  • Year Completed: 2009

  • Purpose: Flood control, electricity

  • Key Feature: It is one of China's tallest dams

  • Interesting Fact: This dam is critical for southern China's power grid.

9. Grand Coulee Dam: United States

Source: World Atlas

  • Location: Columbia River, Washington

  • Type: Gravity dam

  • Year Completed: 1942

  • Purpose: Irrigation, flood management, electricity

  • Key Feature: This dam is the largest power plant in the U.S. by capacity

  • Interesting Fact: It transformed the state into a top agricultural producer.

10. Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam: Russia

Source: wermac.org

  • Location: Yenisei River, Siberia

  • Type: Arch-gravity dam

  • Year Completed: 1985

  • Purpose: Hydropower

  • Key Feature: This dam is Russia’s most powerful dam, which helps in generating hydroelectricity.

  • Interesting Fact: It suffered a major turbine explosion in 2009 but was rebuilt with advanced safety upgrades.

Conclusion

These massive dams are more than just engineering marvels—they are lifelines for power, water, and development across nations. As we move into 2025, they continue to play a crucial role in sustainable growth, energy security, and disaster management, highlighting the brilliance of modern infrastructure and human innovation in water resource management.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News